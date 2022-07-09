ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Former Chiefs QB consulted on ‘Top Gun Maverick’

By Heidi Schmidt
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p51Ld_0gZeMhBh00
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 27: Matt Moore #8 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Green Bay Packers during their NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Chiefs quarterback is getting a shoutout from Hollywood.

It turns out Matt Moore helped an actor in the blockbuster “Top Gun Maverick” hone his football skills for a pivotal scene in the movie.

Danny Ramirez, who plays Fanboy in the movie, referred to former Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore in a Tweet. Moore served as a football coordinator for the summer hit.

A pivotal scene in the movie is when the hotshot pilots play a game of “dog fight football” on the beach to help team unity. It’s a tribute to the beach volleyball game played in the original “Top Gun.”

Directors hired Moore to make sure the actors played the game correctly.

“Our football coordinator ex NFL QB #MattMoore said I had the best arm.,” Ramirez tweeted. “@NFL gimme a shot at the average Joe NFL combine next year. I still got it.”

The former Chiefs quarterback could give Ramirez some pointers there, too.

Moore played for the Chiefs during 2019 and their Super Bowl winning season. He backed up Patrick Mahomes when Chad Henne was injured.

Comments / 0

 

