'I feel discriminated against,' Columbus couple frustrated with flag violations from HOA

By Kate Siefert
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus couple said they felt targeted and discriminated against after receiving half a dozen letters from Omni Community Association Managers telling them to take their flags down from their front porch. Korri Ferguson and Ashley Gabbard have been living in the Holt...

Comments / 52

Little Italian Lady
3d ago

you say you don't know if other homeowners are getting letters? then go ask - but you signed the HOA contract - either abide by it or go buy a house somewhere that doesn't have restrictions

34
Jody
3d ago

well when you move into one of those residential establishments you sign an agreement. if you read you will know what is and is not permitted. so to argue about feeling disxrinated against is not a valid complaint. hang one in your window on the inside or put it on your fridge. other people with personal flags don't get to display theirs in the outside either. so to avoid pointing out where you feel different and how you display that difference, instead of focusing how you are similar and make those traits what others see; if you behave in a discriminating way you will be shown where your differences cause s disturbance and will be told you must retract them. that is typical.

31
B Hil D Wright
3d ago

There is but one American flag!!! Your defamation of the flag is disgusting. We, the people, will not give in to you dishonoring our American flag.

