CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Cambridge City Council met briefly on Monday with only one request on their agenda. Council okayed the Ruhlin Company for the use of City owned land for the upcoming Southgate Parkway Veteran’s Memorial Bridge construction project. The construction company will use the land to park equipment and for the storage of materials. The project is slated to start in early 2023 and will take around one year to complete. The current bridge will be demolished and replaced by a new structure.

CAMBRIDGE, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO