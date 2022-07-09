ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Flags to be flown at half-staff after former Japan Prime Minister’s assassination

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ycN4Z_0gZeMAFq00

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( WXIN ) — President Joe Biden is directing flags to be flown at half-staff following the assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan, Abe Shinzo .

On Friday, President Joe Biden ordered that the flags at the White House, federal buildings and military posts be flown at half-staff “As a mark of respect for the memory of Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan.”

Elon Musk tells Twitter he’s ending $44B bid to buy it

The White House issued the proclamation hours after news broke of the former Prime Minister being assassinated on the street in western Japan while delivering a campaign speech.

In the proclamation, President Biden said Shinzo was a proud servant of the Japanese people and a faithful friend to the United States.

He worked with American presidents of both parties to deepen the Alliance between our nations and advance a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Even in the moment he was attacked and killed, he was engaged in the work of democracy, to which he dedicated his life.

President Joe Biden’s proclamation on the death of Abe Shinzo

President Biden directed flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the federal government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its territories and possessions until sunset on July 10.

The president also directed that the flag be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

MSHP celebrates graduating class amid trooper shortage

This proclamation also extends the proclamation for flags to be flown at half-staff to remember the victims of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting.

The Associated Press reports the 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech Friday in Nara in western Japan. He collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from major damage to his heart and two neck wounds.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene and identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy. The AP reports that police said he used a gun that was obviously homemade — about 15 inches (40 centimeters) long — and they confiscated similar weapons and his personal computer when they raided his nearby one-room apartment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

One dead, one hurt in boat crash on Table Rock Lake

New information has been released about the crash. Read more in the story below: TANEY COUNTY, Mo – The Missouri State Highway Patrol said one person died when a boat crashed against rocks on Table Rock Lake Sunday afternoon. The identity of the person who died has not been released yet. MSHP said a pontoon […]
TANEY COUNTY, MO
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Double blitzing of Putin's troops as tank column is devastated by Ukrainian artillery and separatist battalion 'is destroyed by Russian friendly fire'

A column of Russian tanks has been destroyed in an artillery strike by Ukraine in the eastern Donbas region, with part of the strike caught on video. Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade said a dozen tanks and armoured vehicles were destroyed or damaged in the strike, which took place last week in Luhansk province.
MILITARY
The Veracity Report

Opinion: January 6th Committee Evidence Comes Under Fire

Committee leadership scrambles to discredit potentially explosive contradictory testimony. Not too long ago, the House Select Committee for the January 6th investigation rushed to put the former White House Aide for Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, in the national headlines by having her publicly drop a series of earthshattering, last-minute, ‘bombshell-type’ revelations regarding behind-the-scenes insights from inside the Trump White House on January 6, 2021.
KOLR10 News

Springfield woman dies after Saturday crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One person died after a three-car crash on Saturday in Springfield. The Springfield Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Grant Ave and Lynn Street on July 9, at about 11:34 pm. Police said 51-year-old Lana Reed of Springfield died at a hospital after the crash. Reed’s next of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
KOLR10 News

Stone County woman gets 12 years behind bars for caging boy

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman who was charged alongside three other people after a boy was found unresponsive was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse. Katherine Kost, 55, got 12 years with the Missouri Department of Corrections after she pleaded guilty to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Old Abe#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Japanese#American#Alliance
KOLR10 News

Man in custody after stopping traffic near Collins, MO

BOLIVAR, Mo. – A man has been taken into custody after an employee at Stephens Pharmacy/Southside Medical Center called police saying the man was acting suspiciously. At about 7 am, an employee was going into work when she noticed a man in a white truck who seemed out of place. She approached him, and he […]
COLLINS, MO
KOLR10 News

Pedestrian hit and killed in Osceola Friday night

OSCEOLA, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 41-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a car late Friday night in St. Clair County. The crash report states Miguel Morquecho, who was from Osceola, was walking in the road on Missouri 13 just after 10:30 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a car.
OSCEOLA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
White House
KOLR10 News

Arkansas summer utility relief program signup starts soon

BENTON, Ark. – Families needing assistance with paying utility bills will soon have relief this summer. Officials with the Central Arkansas Development Council announced Monday that The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program will assist families with electric bills only. The program is set to begin the week of...
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy