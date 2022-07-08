ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

1 injured after officer-involved shooting at Mesa Police Department headquarters

By Sam Burdette, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

An officer-involved shooting occurred Thursday night at the Mesa Police Department headquarters, according to police.

Officials said the incident happened after a woman followed a police officer in her car for several miles and rammed the patrol vehicle into a secure area.

The suspect, 39-year-old Taneysha Carter, sustained at least one gunshot wound that is considered not life-threatening, according to a Mesa police news release. Officials said she was given medical treatment for the injury and then taken into police custody.

According to the news release, on Thursday evening, a uniformed officer driving a marked Mesa police car noticed a car with its hazard lights on had been following him near University Drive and Morris. The car continued to follow the officer as he was dispatched for a service call and after he left the scene of the call.

At around 9 p.m., the officer entered the Mesa police headquarters on its north side with the vehicle still closely behind him, according to Mesa police. He attempted to enter a locked gate accessible only to department personnel when the vehicle rammed the patrol car as the gate was opening. The officer tried to enter as the gate was still opening when the vehicle rammed the patrol car again, pushing it through the gate.

Police said the officer then rolled out of his patrol car, the suspect vehicle faced him and he fired at Carter.

Carter ran from the vehicle in the direction of the Mesa Police Department holding facility, “where unarmed detention officers process other arrestees,” the release states, and the same officer fired at the woman again.

The officer involved in the shooting was unharmed other than a few cuts and scrapes, officials said. The department is not releasing the officer’s name at this time, according to Mesa Police Department public information officer Brandi George.

Carter has been booked into jail for three felony charges: aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a police officer and first degree criminal trespassing.

