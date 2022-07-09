Midland sales tax revenue skyrockets

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The city of Midland reports almost 5.5 million dollars in sales tax revenue for July of 2022, which is a roughly 46% increase from this time last year. But a closer look at the numbers shows Midland’s current economy outpacing its pre-pandemic economy.

“The numbers for the last three months have been actually higher than the same three months for 2019, and 2019 was a very strong year for us,” said Midland Director of Finance Christy Weakland.



Weakland points towards the city’s low unemployment rate and welcoming environment for new businesses as some of the reasons for the city’s strong sales tax revenue. But over at Midland’s Imperial Mall, VII Beauty Lounge owner Adam Duong says there’s another element to the success, at least when it comes to his business.



“(You need to be) honest with the customers. When you can do something, you say ‘yes.’ But some things you can’t do, and you say ‘no’ and you say, ‘sorry,'” said Duong.

Midland now finds itself with a July sales tax revenue that’s more than a million dollars higher than the monthly budget, and in a great position to play some catch-up on city priorities.



“We were very fiscally responsible during the COVID pandemic years because we just weren’t sure where things were going, and because of that we do have some catch-up to get maintenance up to where (it needs to be.) Let’s just say, there’s been some deferred maintenance,” said Weakland.

Weakland also says that upgrading parks and roadways will be a big priority for Midland so the city can keep attracting new businesses and young families.

