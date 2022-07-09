ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland sales tax revenue skyrockets

By Madalyn Bierster
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jhU6u_0gZeLZ6y00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The city of Midland reports almost 5.5 million dollars in sales tax revenue for July of 2022, which is a roughly 46% increase from this time last year. But a closer look at the numbers shows Midland’s current economy outpacing its pre-pandemic economy.

“The numbers for the last three months have been actually higher than the same three months for 2019, and 2019 was a very strong year for us,” said Midland Director of Finance Christy Weakland.

Weakland points towards the city’s low unemployment rate and welcoming environment for new businesses as some of the reasons for the city’s strong sales tax revenue. But over at Midland’s Imperial Mall, VII Beauty Lounge owner Adam Duong says there’s another element to the success, at least when it comes to his business.

“(You need to be) honest with the customers. When you can do something, you say ‘yes.’ But some things you can’t do, and you say ‘no’ and you say, ‘sorry,'” said Duong.

Midland now finds itself with a July sales tax revenue that’s more than a million dollars higher than the monthly budget, and in a great position to play some catch-up on city priorities.

“We were very fiscally responsible during the COVID pandemic years because we just weren’t sure where things were going, and because of that we do have some catch-up to get maintenance up to where (it needs to be.) Let’s just say, there’s been some deferred maintenance,” said Weakland.

Weakland also says that upgrading parks and roadways will be a big priority for Midland so the city can keep attracting new businesses and young families.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Health to host city-wide Wellness Tour this week

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Health is hosting their eighth annual Wellness Tour, starting tomorrow through July 16th. The event will be promoting health and wellness resources to the greater Midland community. The wellness week was created and organized by Midland Health with the help of City of Midland, Midland ISD,
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Business
Midland, TX
Government
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Business
NewsWest 9

COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas — Since the start of summer, a lot of places has seen a rise in COVID-19 including right here in the Permian Basin. "We have seen an increase in the number of hospitalizations," said Val Sparks, Infection Preventionist for Midland Memorial Hospital. The good news is that...
ABC Big 2 News

Local RV industry bounces back

As we’re in the full swing of summer, more and more people are buying RVS and hitting the open road. It’s happening locally too. Ken’s RV in Midland says the RV industry is back. “We’re back to doing good,” says owner Kent Franks. “They’re looking at RVs, going camping, and having fun with them.” It […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Power outage impacts over 1,000 homes in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oncor is reporting that power is restored to all of the impacted area. -------------------------------------------------------------------- Oncor is reporting an outage impacting about 1,400 homes in Midland. According to the Oncor outage map at 11:20 p.m. Friday, the estimated time of restoration...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Revenue#Kmid#Midland Director#Beauty Lounge
cbs7.com

Rusty Taco opens in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Rusty Taco restaurant officially opened today in Midland. The taco restaurant located in San Miguel Square in Midland is the first of the chain restaurant in West Texas. “Rusty always said tacos are the most important meal of the day and we hope that the people...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Free kids meals in honor of Whataburger super-duper celebration

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Calling all superheroes! Participating Whataburger locations in Midland and Odessa are hosting its Super Duper Celebration today and Thursday, July 14th from 6 pm to 8 pm. Bring your child dressed as a superhero and they will receive a free meal in honor of the event. In a recent news release, […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Big Spring Mayor discusses pet overpopulation

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring Mayor Robert Moore addressed the public at the City Council Chambers on July 11 to discuss a problem in their area, pet overpopulation. The mayor said the shelter is full and that he is worried about strays attacking people on the streets. He is asking for everyone's help in trying to figuring out a solution to this problem.
BIG SPRING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
ABC Big 2 News

Hometown Hero: Meet Efrain Borunda at Midland Memorial Hospital

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Efrain Borunda has spent the last 25 years at Midland Memorial Hospital working as a floor care technician. He takes great pride in his work. Efrain has cleaned and waxed every inch of the hospital floors. His colleagues say Efrain knows the hospital better than anyone else. They say other staff members and visitors always notice Efrain’s work – the floor is bright, glossy, and impressively clean.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Market Street stores to host ‘Taste of Texas’

Expo will showcase dozens of local products ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The United Family is hosting its ‘Taste of Texas’ expo at all Texas Market Street locations from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on July 9 and 10. During this once-a-year event, Market Street teams promote local brands and products sold across the store. This […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MCHS to provide scholarships for nursing students

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The University of Texas Permian Basin School of Nursing is celebrating a generous nursing scholarship made possible thanks to Medical Center Health System. The scholarship is available for UT Permian Basin nursing students. MCHS will pay tuition, fees, and books to students who are 1.)...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Health Department offering walk-in clinics

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland and Midland Health Department have teamed up to offer walk-in clinics and Saturday immunizations to ensure that students have access to vaccinations before heading back to school next month. The following dates are offered for walk-in clinics and Saturday immunizations clinics...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local library temporarily closed

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Howard County Library will be closed today and throughout the weekend as construction crews are resurfacing the parking lot. In a recent news release from the Howard County Library, people are able to access the book drop on the west side alley to return any materials but the front book […]
HOWARD COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

High-tech upgrade comes to Upton County

UPTON COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Upton County 911 dispatcher Irene Jordan has been talking and texting with people reporting emergencies for 2.5 years, but now she’s got a new tool in her belt: the ability to receive streaming video from people calling 911. “It’s going to give us more accurate information. A lot of times […]
UPTON COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy