Cincinnati, OH

The Tasaday people | Enquirer historic front pages from July 9

By The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

Take a look back at history through the front pages of The Cincinnati Enquirer . Every day we look at 10 pages that show the local, national and international headlines.

Today’s pages cover news reported in The Enquirer on July 9 in years ranging from 1949 to 2011. Headlines included the Tasaday tribe found in the Philippines in 1971, O.J. Simpson in 1994 and the last space shuttle launch in 2011.

Check out more editions of Today in History at Cincinnati.com . Get full access to more than 180 years of The Enquirer’s print archives at Newspapers.com .

July 9, 1949

July 9, 1953

July 9, 1961

July 9, 1967

July 9, 1971

09 Jul 1971, Fri The Cincinnati Enquirer (Cincinnati, Ohio) Newspapers.com

July 9, 1982

July 9, 1989

July 9, 1994

July 9, 1995

July 9, 2011

