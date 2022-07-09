ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

Livingston county board candidate says ads 'mischaracterized' his stance

By Jennifer Eberbach, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AhOsG_0gZeLXLW00

A candidate for Livingston County's board says his opponent mischaracterized his positions in campaign ads.

Howell's former mayor Nick Proctor, R-Howell, is running for a seat on the Livingston County Board of Commissioners to represent the county's fifth district, which includes the city and Marion Township.

Leading up to the Aug. 2  Republican primary election, incumbent commissioner Jay Drick, R-Howell, ran printed campaign ads calling Proctor a "Tax Raiser."

Proctor said the ads mischaracterized his positions, and he issued a three-page written statement refuting Drick's claims.

He told Livingston Daily Friday Drick's ads misrepresent his stance on taxes.

"No, I would not be for tax increases, unless the money goes to a specific purpose and it would have to show value to everyone in the community," Proctor said.

Drick, an attorney who has served on the board since 2021 and previously served in 2011-12, said Friday he stands by a written statement he issued in response to Proctor about his ads, which identify himself as a "Tax Cutter."

He declined further comment.

MORE: Livingston commissioner alleges challenger violated campaign law

MORE: Livingston Commissioners take steps to tackle estimated $48M in pension liability

The winner of the Republican primary will advance to run against the Democratic candidate for the county's 5th District, Kasey Helton, D-Marion Township, in the November general election. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2si8cK_0gZeLXLW00

Squabble is over taxes

In one of the ads, Drick champions his efforts to defeat two property tax increases in the city of Howell, which both failed.

Proctor said he had supported them when he was serving as mayor.

In 2018, there were signs Howell City Council might support putting a public safety millage on the ballot, but council members were split when it came time to vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s01aJ_0gZeLXLW00

While Proctor had supported the public safety millage, he said he ultimately voted against putting it on the ballot — breaking a 3-3 tie among council members — because he did not want to advance a ballot initiative that did not have unilateral support from council.

The proposal would have raised property taxes by 3 mills to fund police services within the city, costing the owner of a home with a taxable value of $100,000 about $300 per year.

Later that year, city council put a different question on the November ballot: whether to restore the city's tax rate to up to 20 mills through a Headlee override. The proposal would have raised property taxes by 4.5 mills to maintain police and city services and fund road repairs.

The request was voted down by city residents.

Proctor said the override would have relieved pressure on the city's budget.

Drick rebutted Proctor's justifications in his written statement.

"Mr. Proctor provided six paragraphs full of weak justifications and defenses of his attempts to raise taxes in the City of Howell," Drick wrote in his statement. "The fact is, he tried on two occasions to get Howell City voters to approve a tax increase – even saying property values may decrease if it doesn’t pass (which, of course, did NOT happen)."

"His repeated statement that 'no taxes were raised' is only true because of the FAILURE of both his attempts to raise them," Drick wrote.

Proctor refuted Drick's claims he is a "tax raiser."

"I didn't raise taxes, nor could I individually raise taxes," as mayor, he said Friday. "I couldn't raise taxes unilaterally anyway. It had to be council getting together, making decisions and making a decision to go forward."

He said the city's tax revenue took a hit during the 2008 recession and the city had no mechanism to restore the tax rate. He supported letting voters decide whether taxes should be raised to fund city projects.

"I’m a fiscal conservative, but I know how to read spreadsheets," he said. "I did support (the proposals) because we needed the money."

In his written statement, he shows support for keeping taxes low, but not for tax cuts.

"We should all be thankful for Livingston County’s low tax rate," he wrote. "After all, a low tax rate keeps more money in household budgets, is an incentive for business capital investment and job creation. As a fiscal conservative, that’s precisely where we should be — but to expect further tax cuts could impact some services."

"Although a fiscal conservative, I’ve never been a fiscal idiot and solutions had to be discussed, he continued. "The public safety millage would have taken pressure off the city’s general fund and allowed for modest infrastructure work."

Drick's stance

In one ad, Drick lists his record of voting for tax deceases and his stance on other property tax-related issues.

As a commissioner, he voted to decrease property taxes. He pledges in his ad to continue to vote to cut taxes in the coming years.

The ad also portrays him as being in favor of funding major projects without raising taxes, including the construction of the Latson Road interchange at Interstate 96, the expansion of the Livingston County Jail, and an ambulance headquarters at the county's complex on Tooley Road.

One of his ads says he opposed tax breaks for Emagine Entertainment, which built a movie theater in Hartland Township.

Butting heads

The candidates butted heads on other issues, including a pay increase for county commissioners in 2020, for which Drick voted.

Proctor also claimed Drick voted not reject about $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding, calling it "throwing the baby out with the bath water."

"Granted, there were some provisions in the funding that I wouldn’t have liked, but there’s always creative ways to spend the money where it would have maximum benefit – helping the most vulnerable in our county, the elderly or those who have compromised respiratory or immune systems, receive a vaccination if they chose," he wrote.

Drick responded in his statement.

"Having been an attorney for more than 45 years, I was able to both read AND understand the 100-page 'poison pill' contract attached to those funds. As an attorney, I fully understood every single string attached, as well as all the 'gotchas' contained in that document. I shared my concerns with my fellow commissioners, and we wisely voted it down. The fact that he would have, by his own assertion, signed it – despite admitting to not liking the provisions – then tried to use 'creative ways' to spend it, should raise HUGE red flags for every single voter in the City of Howell and Marion Township."

Proctor also wrote an external search for a new county health director is "a needless expenditure of our tax dollars."

Drick did not address that issue.

Proctor Release - A Tale of Two Candidates | PDF | Taxes | Recession

Drick Response | PDF

Contact Livingston Daily reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Livingston county board candidate says ads 'mischaracterized' his stance

Comments / 1

Related
The Flint Journal

Democratic incumbent faces challenger in race for District 2 commissioner seat

GENESEE COUNTY, MI – The race for the Democratic nomination in the November 2022 election pits an incumbent against a challenger on the Aug. 2 ballot. Charles H. Winfrey, who was elected to represent District 2 on the Genesee County Board of Commissioners in 2020, is being challenged by Donald Wright. The winner of the primary will face Republican nominee Lynette Robinson – who is running unopposed – in November.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Oakland Co. doctor convicted in $35 million health care fraud

Detroit — An Oakland County physician was convicted Monday in Detroit on 30 charges related to the unlawful distribution of controlled substances for non-medical purposes. The charges against physician David Jankowski, 62, of Bingham Farms stemmed from his operation of Summit Medical Group, medical clinics formerly located in Dearborn Heights and Southfield.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartland Township, MI
Howell, MI
Elections
County
Livingston County, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Livingston County, MI
Elections
Howell, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Howell, MI
Livingston County, MI
Government
themanchestermirror.com

Solar Farm conditional use rejected

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. On Thursday, July 7, the Manchester Township Planning Commission, holding their meeting at Manchester Jr/Sr High School to accommodate a large crowd, voted 4–3 to reject the proposed conditional-use permit and site plan for the construction of the Thorn Lake Solar Project, accessed from Herman and Sharon Hollow Roads.
MANCHESTER, MI
wkzo.com

Former Detroit mayor under investigation

DETROIT, MI — Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is being investigated by federal officials after an online fundraiser appeared to raise 800-thousand-dollars for he and his family for a home in Florida. Kilpatrick still owes Detroit just over 193-thousand-dollars according to court documents. Investigators are looking to see if...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Clerks across Michigan in search of election inspectors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With all the misinformation about widespread fraud in the 2020 election, the 2022 midterm election will be under even more scrutiny. And that has clerks across Michigan working to find more inspectors to work at the polls. Election Inspectors are a crucial art of elections in...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#City Council#Property Taxes#Politics Local#Election Local#R Howell#Republican#Livingston Daily#Livingston Commissioners#Democratic
The Detroit Free Press

Bingham Farms doctor convicted of running $35 million pill mill

A federal jury on Monday convicted a Bingham Farms doctor of running a $35 million pill mill that prosecutors say stole money from the government and private insurers and fed America's opioid addiction — all while a greedy doctor lined his own pockets. After a two-month-long trial, the jury found David Jankowski, 62, guilty on 30 charges related to a scheme that ran out of Summit Medical Group, a purported medical clinic formerly located in Dearborn Heights. ...
BINGHAM FARMS, MI
MLive

Amtrak temporarily closing railroad crossing in Washtenaw County

YPSILANTI, MI - Amtrak is temporarily closing an Ypsilanti rail crossing near Depot Town for improvements. The planned work will close Forest Avenue to vehicle traffic where it crosses the tracks just north of Frog Island Park beginning on Wednesday, July 13, according to an Ypsilanti city notice. The crossing...
YPSILANTI, MI
HometownLife.com

Couple uproots suburban lifestyle to become Michigan lavender farmers

The Mack family was taken aback recently when trying to drop off some recycling. The Livonia residents were turned down, being told the center was only for city residents. The reason? Their license plate was a farm license plate, prompting the employee to believe they did not live in the Wayne County community.
LIVONIA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
100.7 WITL

Has COVID Finally Left Michigan?

For almost two years, we couldn't turn on our TVs without being inundated with news coverage about the coronavirus pandemic. The attention was certainly warranted, as COVID-19 ravaged Michigan, the rest of the United States, and frankly, most of the entire world. Millions of people lost their lives during the pandemic, including nearly 37,000 in Michigan alone.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Fire rips through Pittsfield Township apartment complex

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Several Pittsfield Township residents were displaced from their homes after a fire broke out at their apartment complex Monday afternoon. Multiple fire crews responded at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, to the Hamptons of Cloverlane Apartments in Pittsfield Township between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

USGS: 2.4 magnitude earthquake happened in Monroe County Monday

FOX 2 - Did you feel it? Michigan had a 2.4 magnitude earthquake near Luna Pier on Monday. The low-level quake took place in Erie Township at According to the United States Geological Survey, at 12:49 p.m. The exact quake location according to USGS coordinates, places it off Strasburg Road...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What’s better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

1K+
Followers
616
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy