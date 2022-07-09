ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Pasco Mental Health Center takes the reins on local crisis response

By Madeleine Hagen
PASCO, Wash. — In April, Comprehensive Health, based out of Yakima with many offices, including on in Pasco, was designated for crisis response in Benton and Franklin Counties

“That’s contracted through the Greater Columbia ASO, so we were offered the contract previously provided by Lourdes. It’s very needed and we’re happy to fill that role and be available 24/7,” Vice President Courtney Hesla said.

Lourdes Health, which has an inpatient facility in Richland and offers several other mental health services, isn’t going anywhere.

Rather, Comprehensive Health, in Pasco, is now charged with being available 24/7, 365 days a year for behavioral health crisis.

Another change?

A new mental health and behavioral health crisis phone number, (509) 792-1747.

“A line that’s available 24/7 it’s answered by trained crisis professionals,” Hesla said.

We posed the question, is Washington ready for the rollout of 9-8-8, the nationwide mental health crisis number.

Courtney said they want to make sure those who answer the phone, know who they are.

“We need to make sure when someone does call through 988 and they’re in our community, that they can be routed back to us, if there’s an immediate need such as,” she said.

Courtney said it takes a lot of work to get a new number like 988 up and running, in addition to the resources available to send people to.

“I would say we’re in the messy middle of helping the hotline call hubs get our information so we can resource it,” she explained.

In Washington, your call will be taken by one of three call centers, depending on your area code.

But in other places, that may not be the case.

“For some communities, when individuals call 988, it’s actually going to be re-routed to 9-11 because some communities are not ready yet,” Courtney said.

Even as the mental health sector experiences staff shortages, Courtney calls 988 a good move for mental health overall.

Comprehensive Health out of Pasco offers crisis services and counselling, they can also refer patients to their inpatient programs in other parts of Central and Eastern Washington.

