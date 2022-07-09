ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Hoosiers say they need relief from high gas prices

By Terry Craig
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas is $4.72.

This price is about 15 cents lower than it was this time last month. However, Hoosier drivers are still upset.

Vigo County resident Darlene McCaskill said that she has noticed the steady, but slow decline in gas prices. But, she said that she’s still not satisfied with the prices.

“I don’t think they’re going down quickly,” McCaskill said. “I’ve realized that they went down maybe 3 cents or 4 cents.”

According to Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy, drivers should expect this positive trend of gas prices dropping to continue.

Vigo County resident Connor Wilson said that he’s optimistic about the positive trend. Although it has been a slow decline, he said he’s hoping for a bigger drop as it could benefit drivers.

“I think it’d help a lot of people out if they went down more,” Wilson said. “There’s a lot of people stressing about money for gas and driving long distances.”

But for now, Hoosiers are still having to continue to adjust. McCaskill said that she’s still having to adjust her budget as gas prices are still high.

“When I want to go and get gas I have to budget my money,” McCaskill said.

In Illinois, the average price of gas sits just above $5 per gallon.

