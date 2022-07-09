ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Tygart Grabs Fourth Freshman All-America Honor

hogville.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas pitcher Brady Tygart has been named a Freshman All-American by D1Baseball. The Hernando, Miss., native received second-team praise from D1Baseball on Friday morning. A...

hogville.net

hogville.net

Arkansas Softball Adds Talented Transfer

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Courtney Deifel has added the 2021 Summit League Player of the Year Cylie Halvorson to the roster for 2023. Halvorson, an infielder/utility player, comes to the Razorbacks from South Dakota State with two years of eligibility remaining. The Sioux Falls, S.D., product guided the Jackrabbits to back-to-back Summit League Regular Season and Tournament Championships in 2021-22. Halvorson played in 127 career games with 126 starts, hitting .342 with 40 home runs, 124 RBI, 139 hits and 87 runs scored since 2020. Deifel is elated to add another talented transfer to her team.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Pittman Named to Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com)– Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman has been named to the preseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy. The Head Hog is one of 20 coaches included on the watch list for the national award, which is handed out to the FBS head coach who enjoys success on the gridiron while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas Adds Key LB Brad Spence

FAYETTEVILLE — Houston (Texas) Klein Forest Class of 2023 linebacker Brad Spence has committed to Arkansas. Spence, 6-3, 230, took an official visit to Arkansas the June 10-12 weekend. He visited California the following weekend and chose the Razorbacks over 31 other offers including Texas. As a junior, Spence...
ARKANSAS STATE
hogville.net

Arkansas’ Recruiting Class Moves up in ESPN Rankings

FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Craig Haubert has released new Class of 2023 football recruiting rankings and the University of Arkansas has moved up a spot. Arkansas is now No. 7 in the nation and second in the SEC. Georgia is first in the SEC and No. 6, one spot ahead of the Hogs, in the nation.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Former Hog Heston Kjerstad headed to High-A

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After missing the first two seasons of his professional career due to the pandemic and a heart condition, former Hog Heston Kjerstad is being pulled up to High-A ball after his debut in Single-A on June 10th. Kjerstad was taken No. 2 overall in the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

