Tygart Grabs Fourth Freshman All-America Honor

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Courtney Deifel has added the 2021 Summit League Player of the Year Cylie Halvorson to the roster for 2023. Halvorson, an infielder/utility player, comes to the Razorbacks from South Dakota State with two years of eligibility remaining. The Sioux Falls, S.D., product guided the Jackrabbits to back-to-back Summit League Regular Season and Tournament Championships in 2021-22. Halvorson played in 127 career games with 126 starts, hitting .342 with 40 home runs, 124 RBI, 139 hits and 87 runs scored since 2020. Deifel is elated to add another talented transfer to her team.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 8 HOURS AGO