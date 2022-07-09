ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump WH counsel Cipollone gives 1/6 testimony, new info

By Associated Press
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZ88U_0gZeItg100
Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel under President Donald Trump, arrives at an interview room in the Ford House Office Building to answer questions… Read More

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone “did not contradict” testimony of previous witnesses as he appeared Friday before the Jan. 6 committee, a grueling daylong private session that produced new information to be divulged in future public hearings, one lawmaker said.

Cipollone was a highly sought-after witness, especially after bombshell testimony that he tried to prevent Donald Trump from challenging the 2020 election results and worked to stop the defeated president from joining the violent mob that laid siege to the Capitol, they said.

“He did not contradict the testimony of other witnesses,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., said late Friday on CNN.

Lofgren, a committee member, clarified that “not contradicting is not the same as confirming.” In some cases the former White House lawyer was not present for the events described or “couldn’t recall with precision” some details, she said.

“He was candid with the committee, he was careful in his answers,” said Lofgren. “And I think we did learn a few things, which we will be rolling out in the hearings to come.“

Cipollone’s central role came into focus during a surprise committee hearing last week when former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson described his repeated efforts to stop Trump from joining the mob at the Capitol.

In a stunning public hearing, Hutchinson testified that Cipollone warned her that Trump would be charged with “every crime imaginable” if the defeated president went to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, trying to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election.

Hutchinson said Cipollone urged her to persuade her boss, chief of staff Mark Meadows, not to let Trump go to the Capitol.

Hutchinson testified that she was told Trump was irate when he was ultimately prevented by his security team from going to the Capitol that day. The Secret Service has disputed parts of her account detailing Trump’s actions when she said he lashed out at the driver in the presidential motorcade.

At another key juncture, Cipollone was also part of a meeting on the Sunday before Jan. 6 with Justice Department officials at the White House threatening to resign if Trump went ahead with plans to install a new acting attorney general who would pursue his false claims of voter fraud.

During that meeting, Cipollone referred to a letter that Jeffrey Clark, the attorney Trump wanted to install as head of the Justice Department, had proposed sending to Georgia and other battleground states challenging their election results as a “murder-suicide pact,” according to previous testimony before the panel.

Cipollone and his lawyer, Michael Purpura, who also worked at the Trump White House, did not respond to requests for comment.

Once a staunch presidential confidant who had defended Trump during his first impeachment trial, Cipollone had been reluctant to appear formally for an on-the-record interview. Like other former White House officials, it is possible he claimed his counsel to the Republican president as privileged information he was unwilling to share with the committee.

Cipollone appeared for some eight hours before the panel and its investigators. Cipollone was subpoenaed for his testimony, but Lofgren said he appeared voluntarily.

“A grueling day,” she said. “But it was well worth it.”

Earlier this week, Trump responded to news of Cipollone’s cooperation on his social media platform, Truth Social, calling it bad for the country.

“Why would a future President of the United States want to have candid and important conversations with his White House Counsel if he thought there was even a small chance that this person, essentially acting as a ‘lawyer’ for the Country, may someday be brought before a partisan and openly hostile Committee in Congress,” the former president said.

The panel said Cipollone is “uniquely positioned to testify” in a letter accompanying the subpoena issued last week.

“Mr. Cipollone repeatedly raised legal and other concerns about President Trump’s activities on January 6th and in the days that preceded,” Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement. “While the Select Committee appreciates Mr. Cipollone’s earlier informal engagement with our investigation, the committee needs to hear from him on the record, as other former White House counsels have done in other congressional investigations.”

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Biden signs order on abortion access

President Joe Biden took executive action Friday to protect access to abortion as he faces mounting pressure after the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to the procedure that had been in place for nearly 50 years.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WREG

Woman charged after biker dies in Whitehaven crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven woman is facing charges for her alleged role in a deadly weekend crash. Police say Elnora Spurlock was driving northbound on Elvis Presley Saturday night and attempted to turn into Checkers parking lot when she collided with a motorcycle. The biker, Steve Parker died at the hospital. Police say Spurlock […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
WREG

Man admits to accidentally killing friend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after police say he shot his friend in the head while playing with a gun. The shooting happened Sunday in the 3300 block of Brockcrest Cove just before 3 p.m. Court documents say he was found by his three friends who tried to perform CPR on him […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Five ransack home for drugs, man shot in both legs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group looking for drugs inside of a home ends in shots fired. Memphis Police said five people kicked in the back door of a North Memphis home on Stonewall Street just before 11 p.m. looking for drugs. Once they were unable to find any, shots were fired. One woman said a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Zoe Lofgren
Person
Donald Trump
WREG

R. Kelly reportedly engaged to Memphis-native Joycelyn Savage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman with ties to Memphis says she is engaged to R&B singer R. Kelly. Memphis-native Joycelyn Savage says she is R. Kelly’s fiance. In the letter sent to the judge before Kelly’s sentencing last month, Savage wrote: My relationship with Robert Kelly is amazing. He is the best thing that has […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man kills friend at Parkway Village hotel, claims suicide: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged with murder after being accused of killing a man at a Parkway Village hotel earlier this year. Police say Ladarius Bonds is responsible for the deadly shooting that took place on April 2 at the Economy Hotel on Lamar. When officers arrived at the scene, they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Marshals capture fugitive during operation in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Dozens have been arrested for the most violent crimes in the Mid-South, and WREG got an exclusive look at how the U.S. Marshals Service tracked down some of those fugitives during a special operation. “We launched Operation North Star, which is a department of justice initiative to reduce violent crime by […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect ID’d in shooting of Memphis police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Giorgio Minnis, 34, has been named as the man responsible for shooting a Memphis police officer on duty Saturday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. when police received a call about a stolen car. Officers said Minnis, who was armed, stole the car from his uncle’s home in the 4000 block of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Cnn
WREG

County Clerk’s office employee indicted on misconduct charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee with the Shelby County Clerk’s Office has been indicted on a misconduct charge. Erica Askew, 38, has been charged with one count of official misconduct. Witnesses said law enforcement showed up Thursday afternoon at the Shelby County Clerk’s office location on Mullins Station...
WREG

Thief escapes with puppy worth $5K from Memphis pet store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help finding a man they say is responsible for stealing a puppy worth $5,000 from a Memphis pet store. Police say the accused thief went to the Petland pet store on Giacosa Place in the Wolfchase area on July 1 and told employees he wanted to look at a Doberman Pincher puppy.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two charged after carjacking, shots fired at Baptist hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged after police say they carjacked a woman and fired shots at Baptist Memorial Hospital. Memphis Police say 34-year-old Kendrick Haynes and 35-year-old Jermaine Cobb are facing several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and carjacking. Police responded to the scene...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot over sitting outside woman’s home: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after police say he shot another man over sitting outside of a woman’s home. Memphis Police say officers responded to a shooting at a home on Brindley Drive near Kerwin Drive Sunday, June 26. Police say a man was sitting...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
WREG

Angry customer indicted in deadly shooting at Millington restaurant

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted in a fatal shooting that stemmed from an argument at a Millington restaurant, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. Authorities say 30-year-old Juston McKnight is responsible for killing a man at Margarita’s on U.S. Highway 51 in Millington on the night of Nov. […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Ex-postal worker sentenced for stabbing postmaster in Hernando

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former U.S. Postal employee was sentenced Friday after she was accused of stabbing her postmaster. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Tamekia Scott of Southaven was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. Scott is accused of stabbing the postmaster...
HERNANDO, MS
WREG

ESPN apologizes to Grizzlies’ Morant

The worldwide leader in sports is apologizing to Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant after ESPN’s show… This Just In… did a segment on Morant and Michael Jordan on Monday.  Problem is, the quote attributed to Morant on the show… was fake. The quote came from a parody account that had Morant saying that if Jordan […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy