AMC Theaters Offers $5 Movie Deals

By Holly Haze
 3 days ago
Source: Scott Eisen / Getty

AMC Theaters Offers $5 Movie Deals

From now through October, AMC is offering $5 movie deals. The discounted price will be for Tuesday showings.

They will also offer a “Cameo-size” popcorn and soda for $5.

Something needed to be done with the plummeting sales due to Covid.

While movie ticket sales in 2021 have certainly improved over 2020 — when cinemas were shut for much of the year — global ticket revenue was still down a hefty 50 percent from pre-pandemic times as the movie business struggled to emerge from the COVID-19 era and grapple with a new landscape dominated by streaming.

Is this a deal you will take advantage of?

#Amc Theaters#Ticket Sales#Amc Theaters Offers
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
