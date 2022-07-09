Source: Scott Eisen / Getty

AMC Theaters Offers $5 Movie Deals

From now through October, AMC is offering $5 movie deals. The discounted price will be for Tuesday showings.

They will also offer a “Cameo-size” popcorn and soda for $5.

Something needed to be done with the plummeting sales due to Covid.

While movie ticket sales in 2021 have certainly improved over 2020 — when cinemas were shut for much of the year — global ticket revenue was still down a hefty 50 percent from pre-pandemic times as the movie business struggled to emerge from the COVID-19 era and grapple with a new landscape dominated by streaming.

Is this a deal you will take advantage of?