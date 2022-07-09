ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Constitutional amendment that could erode abortion rights clears Pa. General Assembly

By Ivey DeJesus
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the nascent post Roe v. Wade era, Pennsylvania emerged as one of a handful of sanctuary states where women could go for abortion services, and indeed, where abortion law was protected. That all seemingly changed on Friday as the Republican-led General Assembly took a significant step widely seen...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

