LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is not unusual to see temperatures reach the upper-80s to low-90s this time of year. That’s exactly what we will see over the next few days. Heat & humidity will grow across Kentucky for the first part of the week. Typical stuff as we head toward the middle of July. I do not expect it to be anything like the ridiculous build-up of heat we have had before. It has that potential but unlike previous hot stretches, we have an actual cold front to shake things up!

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO