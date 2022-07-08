Guyer defensive back Eli Bowen named to ESPN's Junior 300

Buy Now Guyer defensive back Eli Bowen (18) celebrates after intercepting a pass and scoring a touchdown against Little Elm last October at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. DRC file photo

Surrounded by several highly-touted players at Guyer, rising junior defensive back Eli Bowen garnered national recognition of his own Thursday after being named to ESPN’s Junior 300.

Bowen is ranked No. 288 on ESPN’s list of the top 300 high school juniors in the nation and was the lone Denton-area player to make the cut in the outlet’s first batch of rankings for the class of 2024. Rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals, he holds offers from a plethora of Power Five programs including LSU, Notre Dame and Michigan State.

“It’s a big honor,” Bowen said. “I’m not excited about the ranking, but at least I’m up there. It’s good to see that my work’s paying off like that.

“My real motivation is to get higher on the list, to prove ‘em wrong.”

Buy Now Guyer defensive back Eli Bowen (18) intercepts a pass thrown by Trophy Club Nelson and scores a touchdown in November at the Ford Center in Frisco. DRC file photo

The Wildcats also boast a group of heralded rising seniors which includes five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, who is committed to Oklahoma, along with four-star defensive backs Ryan Yaites (LSU commit) and Peyton Bowen (Notre Dame commit).

Peyton, Eli’s older brother, is ranked No. 49 in ESPN’s top 300 for the class of 2023. The pair both made a significant impact in Guyer’s secondary last season, helping fuel the Wildcats’ run to the Class 6A state title game.

Eli was named the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Area Co-Newcomer of the Year after racking up 46 tackles, a team-high 10 interceptions and three defensive touchdowns as a sophomore last season. Peyton tallied 50 tackles, 12 pass breakups and six interceptions along with three catches for 92 yards offensively to earn Area Co-Utility Player of the Year honors.

Buy Now Guyer defensive back Peyton Bowen (22) tackles Trophy Club Nelson's Landon Ransom (14) during a November game at the Ford Center in Frisco. DRC file photo

“I’ve seen him play every single game of his life almost,” Eli said. “Most of my game comes from him, just watching him play. Then we’re competitive, too, so that makes us better.”

Coming off last season’s state title game defeat against Austin Westlake, Guyer is hungry to improve. It was the third consecutive season the Wildcats have lost in either the state semifinals or state championship game after they dropped the 2019 6A-D2 title clash to Westlake and fell to Cedar Hill in the 2020 semifinal round.

In gearing up for the upcoming season, Eli has personal growth in mind as well.

“Just to get better each game,” Eli said. “I know I might not get as many picks as last year, but it’s just sharpening my skills and getting better each and every day.”