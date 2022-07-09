ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Special session for the Republican National Convention in Nashville on the table, Tennessee lawmakers say

By Emily West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fn7st_0gZeGKj000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the location of the Republican National Convention on the line, Tennessee lawmakers said they don't want to see it slip by them.

Metro Council members withdrew the agreement bill that would allow for the convention to come to Nashville and use city resources, namely security. The Republican National Committee Host Committee for Nashville asked Councilman Robert Swope to withdraw the agreement. Councilwoman Sharon Hurt also withdrew her legislation that would have asked to disavow the convention coming to the city.

If Nashville leaders balk, those in the Tennessee General Assembly have hinted at a special session. A special session hasn't happened since 2021 to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. For a special session to happen, one of two actions need to take place — the governor weighs in or two-thirds of the members elected to each chamber draw up a petition.

“The speaker and the General Assembly fully support either the RNC or the DNC bringing its 2024 Convention to Nashville," said Doug Kufner, spokesperson for House Speaker Cameron Sexton. "The General Assembly has already approved funding in the budget for either convention. Speaker Sexton is watching closely as to how some Metro Council members are playing politics on a massive economic and international public relations win for our state and Nashville. Hopefully, bipartisanship will prevail, and in the next two weeks, we will have a better idea of what needs to be done — if anything — to secure the convention."

During the withdrawal, Swope said the RNC and Metro had to work out issues based on security logistics.

The tug of war between Republican lawmakers and Metro Council leaders hasn't been quiet, with both sides venting frustration.

"What happened on Tuesday was a rejection on the convention contract. There isn’t a viable path forward," Councilman Bob Mendes said on his social media accounts.

Previously, the Tennessee GOP and the Tennessee Democratic Party executive directors both said they would like conventions for both parties to come to Nashville in the next decade.

However, some council members have been vocal they don't want to see the convention come to Nashville regardless, which has Senate lawmakers also keeping their eye to see how the situation unfolds.

"I think Nashville would be a perfect location for the 2024 Republican Convention," Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said. "It would be a great showcase for the city of Nashville and the state of Tennessee. The leaders of both political parties support this effort. A major political party convention in Nashville would not only be an excellent economic driver, it would send a message that Nashville deserves a seat at the table alongside our nation’s greatest cities. I am greatly disappointed to hear that some on the Metro Council are reticent to support the effort. I am hopeful Nashville’s leaders will reconsider their positions and tactics and that the overall effort to bring major party conventions to Nashville will not be affected. If Metro persists in attempting to torpedo this effort, the state will have no choice but to explore alternative options to bring major party conventions to our state.”

Mayor John Cooper's office said late Tuesday night hours after council's decision that he agreed with how the bill was handled.

“For months, Mayor Cooper has expressed serious concerns, both privately and publicly, about the cost and security challenges of either party’s convention coming to Nashville, and respects the decision to withdraw the ordinance," officials in the mayor's office said.

Milwaukee is also a contender for the convention. That city's council unanimously approved an agreement welcoming the RNC, according to CBS 58.

Council could potentially take up the RNC agreement bill in mid-July at its next meeting.

Comments / 17

Carl Robertson
3d ago

It seems to me that the revenue either convention would bring to the city would be the primary concern.

Reply
3
 

chattanoogapulse.com

Tennessee Early Voting For The Aug. 4 Election Starts This Friday

Tennessee’s generous early voting period for the Aug. 4 State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election begins this Friday, July 15, and runs Monday to Saturday until Saturday, July 30. “More Tennessee voters take advantage of the convenience and flexibility of our state’s generous early voting...
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Tennessee voters get an early chance to decide crowded ballot

The 14-day period for early voting in the Aug. 4 election begins Friday in Tennessee. The crowded ballot includes general election races for courthouse offices, such as sheriff, county mayor and county clerk, as well as state and federal primaries for legislative seats. Voters will also decide a number of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Legislature could hold special session to go after Republican convention

Key Republican legislators confirmed Friday they are considering holding a special session to bring the Republican presidential convention to Nashville and possibly penalize the Metro Nashville Council for rejecting it. House Speaker Cameron Sexton and the General Assembly “fully support” either the Republican National Committee or Democratic National Committee bringing their 2024 convention to Nashville, […] The post Legislature could hold special session to go after Republican convention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Will Nashville be punished for blocking the Republican National Convention?

The Metro Nashville Council appears to be firmly opposed to bringing the Republican National Convention – and the accompanying 40,000 whooping and hollering conservatives – to Music City in 2024. Councilman Robert Swope is still trying to salvage an ordinance to win the RNC bid, but he’s got some heavy lifting to do before the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Will Nashville be punished for blocking the Republican National Convention? appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Gov. Lee's silence speaks volumes

Recently I was shown a video by Phil Williams from Channel 5 in Nashville. As I watched the recording of Larry Arnn and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, I became infuriated. This was not about charter schools or Hillsdale College. This was an attack on public schools, teachers, and Colleges of Education.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

What is a ghost kitchen? Tennessee officials weigh in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More restaurants are shifting the way they serve food to customers to a business model that doesn’t include a sit-in experience, also known as a “ghost kitchen.” Ongoing supply chain issues, inflation and a nationwide worker shortage are spurring the race toward change in the food industry, along with advancements in technology and virtual options.
TENNESSEE STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Six Tennessee cities among nation’s “sweatiest”

Six Tennessee cities are among the sweatiest in the nation, according to an online study. In the study of 200 metropolitan areas, Nashville is ranked the 17th sweatiest, Memphis 24th, Clarksville 33rd, Murfreesboro 47th, Chattanooga 52nd, and Knoxville 66th. Orlando, Florida was considered the nation’s sweatiest city. The study,...
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

