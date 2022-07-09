Obituary: Dorothy Sarah Mitchell Gilley

Dorothy Sarah “Dot” Mitchell Gilley, 77, of Hartselle entered into rest on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Muskegon, Michigan on March 11, 1945.

Dot was adored by her loving husband of 56 years, Tommy. They loved going to find the best antiques together and owned an antique store after retirement. They were actively involved in the housing industry and Dot was the Alabama Manufactured Housing Association Person of the Year in 1988 for her contributions in the industry.

She is survived by her husband: Tommy Wright Gilley; sisters: Judy Adamson and Barbara (Frank) Hanes; nieces: Jessica (Rob) Swindle and their children: Miller and Birdie, Pam (Danny) Moore, Kim (Brad) Stell; godchildren: Henry Stewart (Kathy) Beeler, Moira Shawn (Ian) Jaquiss and their daughter: Lily; Rebekah Lili (Dell) Speakman and their children: Bryan, McCarthy Jr., Sarah and Joey, Wendy (Bill) Swann, Will (Libby Ann) Swann, Mary Claire (Riley) Camp.

She was preceded in death by her parents: William Millard Mitchell and Sarah Mary Ferlisi Mitchell and godchildren: Cole Kilgore and David Andrew Beeler.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 10, 2022, from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at Moss Service Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Sunday at 3:00 pm at Baileyton Cemetery.