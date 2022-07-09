ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quark brings quirk to Memphis theater community with 'small plays about big ideas'

By John Beifuss, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
The Quark Theatre company renders its motto in lower-case letters on its website: "small plays about big ideas."

The group's unusual name is well-chosen to convey that message.

Company co-founder Adam Remsen says "quark" was picked in part as an homage to Irish writer James Joyce, who in his idea-stuffed experimental 1939 novel "Finnegans Wake" offers this seemingly nonsensical cheer: "Three quarks for Muster Mark!"

But "quark" also is the Joyce-inspired name given to a type of subatomic particle first described by scientists in 1964: a building block of matter so small that it required the biggest brains in physics to theorize its existence.

Remsen said Quark was founded to mount the type of "minimalist, rather cerebral newer plays that we felt were underrepresented in the local theater scene."

Said Quark co-founder and "Wakey, Wakey" director Tony Isbell, a 45-year veteran of local theater: "We basically operate to do the plays that nobody else will do."

Returning to the stage this week for the first time since the pandemic shutdowns of 2020, Quark Theatre is mounting a production of Will Eno's two-person play "Wakey, Wakey" at Germantown Community Theatre. Remsen stars as Guy, the lead character, who spends most of the play in a wheelchair, while Alexa Thomas is Lisa, a rather mysterious apparent nurse or home-care aide.

'ELVIS' MOVIE:10 Memphis moments in 'Elvis': Beale Street, Graceland, Russwood Park and more

MEMPHIS ACTORS:Memphis to Sundance: Local actor Kenneth Farmer a star of festival film 'Alice'

Remsen said the Germantown theater is ideal for "Wakey, Wakey" because the stage has a high-tech LED screen for the play's numerous projections and other visuals, which augment the simple set. Quark previously staged "Wakey" in 2019, with a lot of invited input from the playwright, Eno, who sent the company what Remsen called "long emails that were detailed and helpful and really open," in terms of helping the cast and crew understand the play.

"After what we've all been through the past two years, the themes of mortality and gratitude that run through the show really seem appropriate," Remsen said. "Saying that might make it sound boring and depressing, but it's not. It's really, really funny."

"Wakey, Wakey" originally was staged in New York in 2017. In a rave review, Ben Brantley of The New York Times described the play as "glowingly dark" and "profoundly moving." Brantley wrote that the play offers "a Beckettian sense of human existence as an absurdist vaudeville, a slapstick of failing and falling, despite all aspirations to dignity."

The reference to Samuel Beckett — author of the most famous of modern existentialist comedies, "Waiting for Godot" — suggests one reason "Wakey, Wakey" especially appeals to Remsen and Isbell.

The history of Quark Theatre

The two founded Quark in 2015, after a Facebook conversation in which, "I made a dumb joke that referenced a Samuel Beckett play, and Adam was the only one who knew what I was talking about," said Isbell (who originally befriended Remsen when he directed him in a Theatre Memphis production of "Glengarry Glen Ross").

"He made a joke that was a reference to Beckett's play 'Krapp's Last Tape, and I answered with another line from the play, because I wrote my thesis on Beckett," said Remsen, a lawyer with a master's degree in English from the University of Memphis. "And Tony said 'Krapp's' was the only play in 40 years in Memphis that he wanted to do and hadn't done, and I said, 'Why don't we produce it ourselves?'"

Thus, Quark Theatre was born. Incorporated as a nonprofit and essentially run by Remsen, Isbell and Remsen's wife and creative partner, choreographer/designer Louisa Koeppel, Quark presented most of its early plays in the basement theater at First Congregational Church in the Cooper-Young neighborhood. It now functions as what Remsen calls "a vagabond theater company," staging shows at various locations.

"When I say we're nonprofit, believe me, we do not make a profit," said Isbell, a career theater professional as a director, actor and teacher who has worked on almost every local stage, big and small.

Nonetheless, he said, Quark is "very rewarding, emotionally and spiritually. We have a great time, and the audience that we get seems to like it, too."

Also long active in the local film scene, Remsen noted, "Memphis always has independent folks doing the weird stuff," and the stage is no exception. Other small theater companies presenting unusual plays include New Moon and Cloud9; nevertheless, Quark may be more purely dedicated than its thespian associates to presenting a certain type of modernist, stripped-down play.

ON STAGE:Elvis-haunted home, 'Graceland Too,' resurrected in New York theater

THINGS TO DO IN MEMPHIS:Memphis concerts in July: From Yo Gotti to Mountain Goats, 10 shows you shouldn't miss

"Wakey, Wakey" marks the start of a full Quark season of four new shows, Remsen said. In September, the company will mount Tim Crouch's "what happens to the hope at the end of the evening," the play that was in production when the pandemic shut down theaters in 2020. Next comes Caryl Churchill's "Escaped Alone," followed by Duncan Macmillan's "Lungs," next spring.

"Honestly, I just love the shows," Remsen said. He cited a passage in "Wakey, Wakey" in which Guy opines: "I know it's hardly the rage anymore, to go out with actual people to an actual place. But, here we are, and where else? Honestly, where else can a person have that particular in-your-body out-of-body experience? That thing where you're going a mile a minute and sitting quietly in a chair."

Said Remsen: "There is nothing quite like the experience of sitting in a room and watching people acting in a show, breathing the same air as you, and being together in that particular way."

QUARK THEATRE PRESENTS 'WAKEY, WAKEY'

Germantown Community Theatre, 3037 Forest Hill Irene Road.

8 p.m. 9; July 11; July 14-16. (The first two performances were July 7 and 8.)

2:30 p.m. July 10 and 17.

Tickets: $20 (except for July 11, which is a pay-what-you-can performance). Visit https://bit.ly/WakeyQuark.

For more information, visit quarktheatre.com.

