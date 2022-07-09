ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, PA

Wayne County Wanderings: Celebrating the Fourth of July in Small Town America

By Kevin Edwards, Tri-County Independent
Tri-County Independent
 3 days ago
Many years ago when I first started writing for the local paper, I had the good fortune to meet a wise old farmer from Orson.

I'd been sent “up north” to cover a bona fide barn-raising in the wake of a devastating fire. Folks from as far away as Lancaster County had shown up to rebuild the structure and help get the family back on its feet.

Watching that new barn rise quite literally from the ashes of the old foundation was an experience I'll never forget ... as was the talk I had during a brief break in the action.

The day was brutally hot and the Old Man drenched in sweat. He was clad in dark blue Dickies, well-worn work boots and a faded plaid shirt with the sleeves rolled up to his elbows.

We were sitting in the shade on an old fieldstone wall and there were tiger lilies all around us. When I mentioned that they were my favorite, the Old Man waved one of his huge, calloused hands at the flowers.

“My grandpa used to call 'em outhouse lilies,” he said, wiping a handkerchief across his ruddy, sunburned face. “Ya know why?”

I have to admit I had no idea why and the Old Man's crooked grin grew larger as the seconds passed. Finally, I gave up and asked.

“Because they love the soil around outhouses,” he replied with a chuckle. “Must be the fertilizer...”

I thought of the Old Man as I made my latest trek up north.

It was just before seven on a perfect Independence Day morning, windows down, music blastin' and not another car in sight.

From just above Bethany on, batches of tiger lilies burst forth from both sides of the road. I chuckled as I remembered the Old Man's comment and said a quick little prayer for him.

My destination on this particular day was Pleasant Mount, a small tight-knit community I've come to love over the last 25 years.

Each summer, the town hosts a traditional Fourth of July celebration. It begins at 7:30 a.m. sharp with the Firecracker 5K, a popular fundraiser for Boy Scout Troop 407. It also features a huge parade, craft vendors and a chicken barbecue.

Following the awards ceremony held in what was once the old high school gym, I headed over to the Public Library where I bought two books.

Then, I picked up some homemade chocolate chip cookies from the Quilting Ladies' booth and bought an ice cold Coke. Total money spent? Four dollars.

From there, I found an unoccupied bench in the shade, hunkered down to read my book, eat my “healthy” breakfast and watch the preparations taking place in Meredith Park.

An American Hero

Samuel Meredith was born at Philadelphia in 1741 and went on to play a major role in both the Revolutionary War and the establishment of the United States of America.

Commissioned as a major early in the War for Independence, Meredith quickly rose through the ranks and eventually became Brigadier General in the PA Militia.

Meredith resigned his commission after the war, but continued to serve his country with distinction. In fact, he was appointed by George Washington himself as the very first Treasurer of the United States,

Following two stints as a delegate to the Continental Congress, Meredith retired to his country home (“Belmont Manor”) just outside Pleasant Mount where he died in 1817.

The statue pictured here was unveiled and dedicated by Meredith's granddaughter, Sarah, in 1901 before a crowd numbering in the thousands.

One hundred and twenty-one years later, several hundred folks gathered in the shadow of Meredith's monument to honor his memory and celebrate the birth of our country.

On Your Marks...

One of my favorite aspects of the Pleasant Mount Fourth of July celebration each year is that there's quite literally something for everyone.

Case in Point: The Firecracker 5K.

This year's edition of the event attracted nearly 100 participants of all ages and abilities. Longtime Scoutmaster Ron Skubic once again served as Race Director for what's become one of Troop 407's most important fundraisers.

“This is such a wonderful organization,” Ron said. “I wish more parents would come out and observe everything we’re about. I can honestly say that Scouting offers a better way of life, especially in these difficult times.”

While trophies were awarded to first place finishers Kate Korty and Nick Paradies, there were plenty of other folks to celebrate.

Three of my favorites were the ageless Fred and Cathy Howell, along with little Cody Rickard, the “next generation” of Wayne County distance runners (pictured).

Patriotism on Parade

No Independence Day celebration in Pleasant Mount would be complete without the parade.

After a couple of years with diminished crowds due to the pandemic, the 2022 parade route was packed with spectators.

My favorite spot from which to watch the festivities is at the far corner of Meredith Park, right at the junction of routes 670 and 371.

Local officials played a prominent role in this year's parade, with Sheriff Chris Rosler leading the way.

District Attorney AG Howell walked the route handing out candy everywhere he went.

Wayne County Commissioner Brian Smith handled the reins of his impressive plow team like the pro that he is.

State Senator Lisa Baker and PA Representative Jonathan Fritz got into the act as well, tossing even more candy from the back of their respective rides.

The Forest City Regional marching band provided a patriotic musical backdrop for war veterans, Dairy Princesses and ladies auxiliaries. Fire trucks, ambulances and rescue vehicles from all over the area thrilled young and old alike with their gleaming equipment, lights and sirens.

And did I mention the tractors? Dozens of John Deere, Massey Ferguson, Case IH and New Holland machines rumbled past on their way to the parade grounds for inspection and judging.

Safe to say, no one walked away from this year's parade disappointed.

There and Back Again

Sadly, sun-soaked summer days like Fourth of July in Pleasant Mount fly by all too quickly.

Before I knew it, the time had come to climb back in the car. My day had begun with a 6:10 a.m. alarm and a chilly temperature of 52 degrees. Nearly seven hours later, it was pushing 80 and I was headed for home under a brilliant cerulean sky.

Once again, I cruised for mile after mile on an empty rural road, windows down. A thousand images of small town America danced in my head while John Fogerty reminded me that I am indeed a Fortunate Son.

Rounding a bend in the road not far from the old Kilroe School, I rolled by a thick patch of tiger lilies … there must have been 100 of them bending and bowing, waving their orange petals at me as I passed.

I couldn't help but smile as it occurred to me that somewhere, somehow the Old Man was smiling down his approval.

