Texas judge blocks investigations of 2 trans youth families

By CBS Dallas Fort Worth
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - A Texas judge issued an order Friday to continue blocking the state from investigating two families of transgender youth who have received gender affirming medical care and said she was considering whether to prevent additional investigations.

The ruling extends in part a temporary order issued last month blocking investigations against three families who sued and preventing any similar investigations against members of the LGBTQ advocacy group PFLAG Inc. The group has more than 600 members in Texas.

In her order Friday, Judge Amy Clark Meachum said she was still weighing whether to issue a similar order prohibiting similar investigations against the third family and PFLAG members. An order preventing those investigations had been set to expire Friday. An attorney last month said the family of the third family had learned after the lawsuit's filing that the state had dropped its investigation into them.

The two families to whom Friday's order applies would "suffer probable, imminent, and irreparable injury in the interim" without the order, Meachum wrote.

The ruling was the latest against the state's efforts to label gender affirming care as child abuse.

The Texas Supreme Court in May allowed the state to investigate parents of transgender youth for child abuse while also ruling in favor of one family that was among the first contacted by child welfare officials following order by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

The latest challenge was brought by Lambda Legal and the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of the families of three teenage boys — two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old — and PFLAG.

"The Court recognized yet again that being subjected to an unlawful and unwarranted investigation causes irreparable harm for these families who are doing nothing more than caring for and affirming their children and seeking the best course of care for them in consultation with their medical providers," the groups said in a statement.

The families had talked in court filings about the anxiety that the investigations created for them and their children. The mother of one of the teens said her son attempted suicide and was hospitalized the day Abbott issued his directive. The outpatient psychiatric facility where the teen was referred reported the family for child abuse after learning he had been prescribed hormone therapy, she said in a court filing.

A judge in March put Abbott's order on hold after a lawsuit was brought on behalf of a 16-year-old girl whose family said it was under investigation. The Texas Supreme Court in May ruled that the lower court overstepped its authority by blocking all investigations going forward.

Comments / 311

Vicky Thompson
3d ago

Why is a judge blocking an investigation of a transgender family,if they don't have anything to hide, they shouldn't have to have a judge, block an investigation, maybe they need to investigate that Judge.

Reply(65)
86
Mike B
3d ago

There's way too much social engineering going on. Let kids figure out who they are, without being influenced by agenda driven adults.

Reply(7)
29
Petra Pena
3d ago

people and parents accept your kids the way that God gave them to you don't criticize them because they're transgender or gay too many people turn their back on their own kids because of their sexual preference and that's not right people need to accept what God gave them where they're being straight transgender or gay be proud of your kids don't put them down and don't hurt them either because of the way they are I swear your people need to have got in your life and have a lot of faith and hoping this world that is just my opinion

Reply(34)
41
TIME

Supreme Court Rules Thousands of Immigrants Can Be Detained Indefinitely

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that immigrants detained in the United States are not entitled to a bond hearing, a decision that means that the thousands of people with open immigration cases who are currently in federal holding facilities can continue to be detained indefinitely.
Austonia

The high school valedictorian who took aim at Texas legislators in her speech is still fighting for women’s rights as a UT student

Paxton Smith’s 2021 valedictory speech at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas wasn’t the same speech she had previously shared with school administrators. She dropped the approved speech and made a case for women’s reproductive rights after lawmakers passed the Texas "Heartbeat Bill.” Her advocacy made news on NPR, YouTubeTV and in The Guardian. Just over a year later, the “war on (women’s) rights” she forewarned has come to a head as the U.S. Supreme Court voted Friday morning to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protection for abortion access.“It is up to the people to show up and show...
TEXAS STATE
