Marshall author launches contemporary fantasy book series with 'Girl of Hearts'

By Nick Buckley, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago

MARSHALL — J. Gabriel Gates walked into New Story Community Books in downtown Marshall on Wednesday to find just one remaining copy of his new book.

A staff member had set aside "Girl of Hearts: Luck God Series, Book 1" so it was available for the the Marshall native as he explained in an interview how the first in his new contemporary fantasy series came to fruition. The book was released June 22, and has since received favorable reviews on Amazon.com with a 4.6 rating.

The following interview has been edited for length and clarity:

Battle Creek Enquirer: It's been 10 years since your last book. This is your sixth, and a whole new series. What can you tell us about "Girl of Hearts?"

J. Gabriel Gates: (It's) contemporary fantasy set in modern-day Detroit about four factions of gods based on the four card suits: hearts, diamonds, clubs and spades. They control luck; so the red suits control good luck, the black suits control bad luck, and they are always tussling for dominance and control.

The second book coming out at the end of this month ("Mother of Spades: Luck God Series, Book 2" on July 27). Third one will have to be later because I have to write it, but it will be a four- or five-book series."

BCE: One thing that has changed in the 10 years since your last book release is the rise of social media platforms. How is TikTok helping you connect with your audience?

JGG: It's really cool to go directly to readers and watch videos of people as they receive the book. Previously, you get a quarterly report saying, "This is how many books you sold," which is so impersonal. But now, being able to watch somebody as they unbox the book and pull it out and say, "Wow!" or a lot of people have done reviews on TikTok, and to see their faces as they talk about the book is amazing.

BCE: Between books, you stayed busy growing your family with three children, earning a master's degree in writing and becoming executive director at The Franke Center for the Arts. How did your previous writing experience help you as you launched your own publishing company, Steed Publishing and Media?

JGG: I don't know in the future if I will publish other authors or not. It's been fun to wear the publisher hat, oversee the design work and marketing. It's a steep learning curve, but a lot of fun with all the amazing tools that are in place now for indy publishers that didn't exist before. Tools to create an awesome product and get it into people's hands.

I learned a lot from my previous publishing experience also. Things that went well and emulate from traditional publishing, lessons learned to do differently... When I made the decision to start the publishing company and start putting my books out independently, I looked and said, "What is the flagship book or series I wanted to put out?" and this was it.

BCE: The Luck Gods series is set in Michigan. How did your own experiences here inform the setting and characters?

JGG: It's set in the Detroit suburbs. My wife was in residency for medical school in the Detroit suburbs... All your life experiences are thrown into a blender, then it all comes out with little bits of DNA all over the place and breathed to life with your own life energy. Every character is an aspect of myself, but may have aspects of other characters I've met.

BCE: Marshall (population 6,822) has produced some notable novelists in the young adult genre, namely Belle K. Maniates ("Amarilly of Clothes-Line Alley,") and John Bellairs ("The House with a Clock in Its Walls"). What does it mean to be part of the city's literary tradition?

JGG: I think Marshall is definitely a place where creativity can thrive. Where we can have an independent book store surviving and thriving, wonderful teachers and supporters growing up here. I do a writing workshop at The Franke Center, so it's fun to continue fostering that environment of strong arts and culture in the area.

Historically, it's been a weirdly fertile spot. I'm a small fish in the historical context of Marshall as a literary pond. We've had some good ones.

"Girl of Hearts" is available at New Story Community Books, Barns and Noble, Amazon.com and Audible.com.

Contact reporter Nick Buckley at nbuckley@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-966-0652. Follow him on Twitter:@NickJBuckley

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Marshall author launches contemporary fantasy book series with 'Girl of Hearts'

