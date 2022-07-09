ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marine City, MI

First gas dock 'in years' for boaters opens up on Belle River in Marine City

By Jackie Smith, Port Huron Times Herald
 3 days ago

Leaders around Marine City have been pushing for open marina space on the Belle River for more than a year to help fill a gap in needs for boaters looking to stop and refuel.

But just days before the slated demolition of a property where the city is pursuing a marina, one area business owner is beating them to it.

“We’re brand new, so we’ve only been here about two weeks,” said Bill Rose, of Rose Marine Services, 7921 Dyke Road in Clay Township.

On Friday, he looked out over the docks and 6,000-gallon gas tank recently installed at 1215 S. Belle River Ave. in Marine City, where he said Belle River Marina is already starting to see plenty of recreational boaters stop.

“It (seems like), to me, the business is going to get fairly busy,” Rose said. “You know, as word gets out and transient people might want to stop and get fuel or get fuel underway back before they put the boat away for the weekend or a week vacation. Like, say if they run from Detroit to Petoskey, it’s just another fuel stop for them. … I have some marine parts in stock being that I’m a technician. So, if they had a water pump fail on their (motor) in-board and they were on their way to vacation, I could repair it.”

Rose said the previous owner at the Belle River site approached him about purchasing the property in September 2020. He also owns a fenced-in, five-and-a-half-acre site across the road, where he said they can accommodate winter boat storage.

Now, while they’re set with 11 wells, two transient wells for refueling, and water and power at the ends of each dock, they are still working outfit the adjacent marina building,

They’ve bathrooms inside, as well as newly installed, partially filled product shelving, empty chip racks, and refrigerated equipment for boaters to soon grab a sandwich and drink. Rose and manager Jimmy DeHeno said they also hope to have ice cream for kids.

“We want people to feel like they can grab the necessities when they pull into a boat well here,” DeHeno said. That also includes boat accessories, he said, so “if you’re stranded or stressed, we want to be able to help you out here, too.”

Developing a 'marine area' in Marine City

Rose joked he had no experience doing gas docks but said having “worked at a lot of marinas in my life,” he’s seen the need and demand it could support — even as the city’s public marina project takes shape nearby.

“I know Marine City’s very excited about this area for some reason right now,” he said. “They want to get this marina area, so we’re looking forward to helping them out on that.”

Marine City Mayor Cheryl Vercammen said there “hasn’t been a gas dock on the river in years.” Earlier this month, she said Rose’s outfit was a positive development for the community.

“That’s independent of the city, but it’s still new,” she said. “That would be a great thing to mention because if you run out of gas or you need gas, you should know that between Algonac and St. Clair we have a gas station now.”

Local leaders have also talked about the type of boater the marina effort could accommodate — namely those who want to also visit amenities in town.

On Friday, Rose recalled a 38- or 40-foot Boston Whaler coming in the night before that “docked in one of the wells and walked up to the Little Bar,” and he said he’d expect other boaters may be looking for a place to stop overnight.

So, across the street, Rose said they’re renovating the interior of a neighboring house to be a future Airbnb.

“We’re going to have five bedrooms, three bathrooms when we’re done,” he said. “That’ll be for, hopefully, the summer of 2023.”

The Belle River Marina’s Clark sign is within eyeshot of passing boaters on the St. Clair River. For some users, however, Rose said they prefer boaters make reservations when able.

As they were still getting technology set up, their listed number will be (810) 765-5556. Rose also pointed to his cell at (810) 794-4810.

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jackie2Smith.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: First gas dock 'in years' for boaters opens up on Belle River in Marine City

