Stratham, NH

Stratham 4-H Summerfest 2022: Animals, food, music, contests — What to know before you go

By Aqeel Hisham, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago

STRATHAM — The Stratham Fair, the town’s 50-plus-year-old tradition, has an uncertain future , but taking its place this year will be the Stratham 4-H Summerfest.

Summerfest is jointly presented by the town’s fire, police, and parks and recreation departments. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 at Stratham Hill Park, featuring livestock, a mainstay of the fair, which is not being held this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MHDle_0gZeFdKu00

“There has always been a strong 4-H presence in the old fair (through) the agriculture program,” said Dan Crow, president of the Stratham Volunteer Fire Department Association. “We felt bad that we’re leaving them behind by canceling the fair due to economic reasons so we thought we could just foster the 4-H part of it and let it grow from there.”

Previous story: Stratham Fair canceled again in 2022: Here's why and what is taking its place

4-H — which stands for head, heart, hands and health — is a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that offers training in agriculture and other disciplines to young people. 4-H is offered locally through Strafford County and the University of New Hampshire.

Summerfest will feature projects done by 4-H members, livestock judging, agricultural programs, an antique tractor show, a pie-eating contest and other events.

What’s planned for Stratham 4-H Summerfest?

County 4-H Presents, formerly known as County Activities Day, will be a part of Summerfest this year.

“It’s the backbone of the Summerfest,” said Crow. “That’s why we’re doing it, because of 4-H.”

County 4-H Presents is an annual event that provides young people ages 8 to 18 with a chance to build skills and confidence. Events will include demonstrations, illustrated talks, interactive discussions and photography.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ouxs5_0gZeFdKu00

According to the 4-H website, exhibits in the 4-H building will include individual and club/program displays on cooking, rocketry, shooting sports, gardening, sewing and textiles, GPS navigation, communications skills, wind power, hiking and environmental stewardship and service learning.

Also scheduled is a baking competition sponsored by King Arthur Flour in which children will get a chance to showcase their culinary skills while trying to bake a blueberry buckle coffee cake.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Rockingham and Strafford Counties Youth Leadership Team will be hosting the Youth Talent Fair, where youth artists ages 10 to 18 will be able to showcase their talents.

Crow said a few events have been added including a demonstration by the New Hampshire Search and Rescue team and a dog show from 1 to 2 p.m.

“We feel bad because we want to support the kids and the youths and what they grow up learning,” said Crow, referring to the cancellation of the Stratham Fair. “Kids want to be outside, and they want to know more about animals – anything to get them off the (video) screens.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1ZPs_0gZeFdKu00

Will there be food and entertainment?

Packing your own food will not be necessary as the Fire Department will have its food shack open, according to Crow. For people with a sweet tooth, Hodgie's Too will have an ice cream stand. Both cash and credit cards will be accepted at the food shack and ice cream stand.

Live music will be provided by Fretbenders and magic shows by BJ Hickman throughout the day.

Inaugural Softball Championship Game

At 4 p.m. on the lower baseball field, co-sponsors, the Stratham police and fire department will have an inaugural softball game.

What’s on the line? A championship trophy and bragging rights, of course.

“Our police and fire departments work together every single day on the field and on-calls,” said Crow. “We are proud to have that relationship with each other and why not have a little competition?”

According to Crow, the departments chose softball due to the location.

“Stratham Hill Park has such a wonderful baseball diamond,” he said. “It’s very easy for each team to have a dugout, we have a controlled fenced-in little league field and we have stadium seating that we can put on.”

Crow also said there will be a celebrity tossing out the first pitch. One way to find out who that is will be to attend the event, he said.

Parking and admissions

Admission for the Stratham 4-H Summerfest is free. Donations will be accepted but not mandatory and will be used to offset event costs.

Crow said the town’s police, fire and parks and recreation departments contributed seed money for the event and unlike the Stratham Fair, Summerfest is not a fundraiser.

Main parking will be on Jack Rabbit Lane at the back of the park. Parking is free.

While the future of Stratham Fair is uncertain, Crow said he is pleased to keep the 4-H aspect of the event intact.

“I’m hoping we overdeliver and under promise,” he said. “I don’t want people to expect the fair, I want them to expect a community-based event — we’re doing it for the kids.”

Stratham 4H Summerfest 2022 schedule Saturday, July 16 (rain date is Sunday, July 17)

Gates open: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Food shacks: All day

4H animal barns: All day

4H events: All day

Petting zoo (Legacy Lane): All day

Girl Scouts STEM van: All day

Fretbenders (live music): 9:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 2:15 p.m.

BJ Hickman (magic show): 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Pie-eating contest: 10:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

4H dog show: 1 p.m.

4H tractor driving contest: 2 p.m.

Championship softball game (Stratham Fire vs. Stratham Police): 4 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Stratham 4-H Summerfest 2022: Animals, food, music, contests — What to know before you go

