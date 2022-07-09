ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 New Jersey marijuana dispensaries fined for not prioritizing sales to medicinal patents

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive marijuana dispensaries in New Jersey are facing fines for selling recreational cannabis outside of the allotted time. Adult-use recreational marijuana sales went into effect on April 21. During the first four weeks, New Jersey saw sales of over $24 million with over 200,000 transactions. But when the legislation...

N.J. accepting pre-applications for rental assistance program

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey's rental assistance program opens its waiting list Monday. The state's Department of Community Affairs is now accepting pre-applications online through July 22. All pre-applications submitted during the open enrollment period will be entered into a database, and then a lottery system will be used to select applicants for the waiting list. Those selected in the lottery will then be eligible to receive the rental assistance vouchers, as they become available. CLICK HERE for more information.
Over a Million New Jersey Gun Owners Sue AG Platkin Over Gun Control

Coming on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court throwing out New York’s gun control law, as being unconstitutional, the United States Supreme Court vacated a decision, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit which upheld his strict 2018 gun control law.
Murphy signs historic $50.6 billion state budget

CRANFORD, NJ — New Jersey’s $50.6 billion spending plan, which makes good on Democrats’ promises of affordability and property tax rebates for New Jerseyans, was signed into law on Thursday, June 30, by Gov. Phil Murphy. Standing between the cookbook and medical technology sections of the Cranford...
How do I get a CCW permit in New Jersey?

Since the supreme court ruling which eases the CCW permit in New Jersey, TLS has been inundated with emails inquiring how to go about the process. Local police departments tell TLS they have also been inundated with permit applications. Many local residents who have gun permits are mistakenly under the...
6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NJ announces ‘strike force’ to guard access to abortion

TRENTON – State officials have organized what they’re calling a Reproductive Rights Strike Force, intended to ensure abortion access isn’t infringed in New Jersey. The overturning of Roe v. Wade didn’t change the availability of abortion in New Jersey, where it continues under state law. Plus, new laws were enacted last week to ensure that people don’t face criminal or civil liability in other states if women travel to New Jersey to end their pregnancies.
Iconic N.J. wedding and banquet venue shuts down

Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
