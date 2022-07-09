ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, IL

Man sentenced after selling drugs to undercover source

By WICS Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A Franklin man has been sentenced for drug charges...

Man sentenced after found with gun, lit marijuana in central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Texas man was arrested in Decatur on charges of possessing a firearm after having previously been convicted of a felony. Anthony Davis, 32, was pulled over by Illinois State Police (ISP) troopers while traveling on Interstate 55. The traffic stop was for an obstructed...
DECATUR, IL
Carlinville man pleads guilty in deadly stabbing case

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Carlinville man pleaded guilty to first degree murder in a deadly stabbing last year. Dalton M.K. Obermark pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a Virden man to death in February of last year. It was Feb. 1, 2021, when Virden Police were called to the...
CARLINVILLE, IL
Jerseyville man accused of punching pregnant woman

JERSEYVILLE — A Jerseyville man has been charged with a felony after being accused of punching and strangling a pregnant woman. Andrew L. Poore, 28, of Jerseyville was arrested July 5 on a charge of aggravated domestic battery. He is accused of assaulting a pregnant household or family member July 2.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
12 cars burglarized, multiple thefts in Taylorville area

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Christian County Sheriff Office is investigating reports of multiple thefts that occurred in the early morning hours of July 9, 2022. Two vehicles with keys left inside of them, were stolen from the Timberlake area. These vehicles were later recovered in the Taylorville area. Twelve vehicles located in the area between Wilson Acres and Roosevelt Rd., were entered with two guns, cash, credit cards, handicap placard, cell phones and keys stolen. None of the vehicles that were entered were locked. Attempted break-ins to three residences also occurred but no entry was made because the residences were locked.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Police beat for Monday, July 11

• Lawrence J. White, 54, of 516 Pine St. was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Walnut Street on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license is revoked. He was also cited on a charge of operating an uninsured vehicle, according to police.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Sheriff’s Office: Multiple cars broken into over weekend

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation into a series of car break-ins and thefts that happened over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office said that early Saturday morning, two cars were stolen in the Timberlake area and were later recovered in the Taylorville area. Both of those cars had […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
4 Central A&M students seriously injured in US 51 crash

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Four people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash on US 51. Illinois State Police say the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in Assumption near Leafland Street. Three people were airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. A fourth individual was taken via...
ASSUMPTION, IL
Missing Macoupin County man found dead

A Macoupin County man who went missing over the weekend was found dead. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office says Jeffrey Jennings, 46, was last seen Saturday. Jennings was last seen walking away from a home in the 27000 block of Illinois Route 111 in Palmyra. A search team found Jennings's...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
Springfield Police Advise of Multiple Kia, Hyundai Vehicle Thefts

Springfield Police are warning certain car brand owners to take special measures to keep their vehicle from being stolen from within the City of Springfield. Springfield authorities say that there were around 30 vehicle thefts reported from June 15-July 6, with most of those thefts targeted at Kia, Hyundai vehicles. More were reported from over this weekend.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Missing Macoupin Man Found Deceased

A Palmyra man who went missing yesterday has been found deceased. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office says that 46 year old Jeffrey Jennings was found deceased by a search team at around 3:15 PM today. Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl says: “We would to thank all of the individuals who came out to help with this and our deepest sympathy goes to his family.”
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
Shelbyville man charged for spitting on, injuring correctional officer

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Shelbyville man is facing charges after allegedly spitting on and injuring a police officer. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke says 27-year-old Deven Barger was charged with one count of aggravated battery to a correctional officer, a Class 2 Felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and one count of resisting a peace officer, a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of 1-3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Serial scammer Candace Clark moved to prison in central Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Serial scammer has been moved to a prison in central Illinois, nearly one month after she was sentenced to five years in prison.Clark, 52, was immediately taken into custody on June 15, after she was sentenced to five years in prison, following a plea deal on the six felony charges she had been facing. On Friday, she was transferred to Logan Correctional Center, in Logan County, about 30 miles north of Springfield, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.She pleaded guilty in June to to five counts of theft by deception and one count of impersonating a state...
CHICAGO, IL
Six face drug charges in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple methamphetamine-related felony cases were among drug charges filed Thursday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Charles E. Rea Jr., 44, of Granite City, was charged July 7 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony; and obstruction of identification, a Class A misdemeanor.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Man arrested in copper thefts

Using both social media and broadcast media the word got out that someone was stealing valuable copper and other materials from the former Ursuline Academy Music Conservatory. The Tony Libri family has been painstakingly restoring the building but a rash of thefts, breakings and vandalisms is making a tough job tougher.
Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during July 3-9, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Larone Walton, 32 of Carlinville, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer, domestic battery, and resisting a peace officer in connection with a July 4 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
Springfield firefighters called out to garage fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department was called out for a garage fire Sunday. Firefighters responded to the 3900 block of Peoria Rd. for an unattached garaged fire that was threatening the house. Police helped firefighters get the occupants of the house out. The garage was a total...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

