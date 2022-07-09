ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

L.A. County inches closer to indoor mask mandates

By Trevor Morgan
signalscv.com
 3 days ago

Indoor mask mandates may come to Los Angeles County earlier than expected if COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, according to Los Angeles County Department of Public Health projections. The factor that would determine an indoor mask mandate’s return is the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID-19 community levels, which are...

signalscv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPBS

Health officials urge caution as LA County inches towards mask mandate

As Los Angeles County inches towards a possible return to an indoor masking mandate, San Diego health officials are urging similar caution. And as San Diego struggles with yet another spike in coronavirus cases, another virus has also been catching the attention of health officials in recent months. According to CDC, there have been over 750 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S., with over 130 of those in California. Plus, the true-crime mystery of the 2011 death of Rebecca Zahau in Coronado took another turn late last week. The Zahau family dropped its lawsuit requesting unreleased documents about the case from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Instead, family members say they are now preparing to formally request the Medical Examiner to reclassify the death of 32-year old Zahau from suicide to homicide or undetermined. Also, people who’ve served time in prison often face big obstacles when they get out. But there are several programs in San Diego County that aim to help make that transition easier. Then, the suicide crisis among military veterans is a well-documented and deeply complicated phenomenon. This same issue among active duty servicemen, however, is increasing at an alarming rate in recent years. Finally, the KPBS podcast Port of Entry is back with new episodes. This time with a series of stories on how the border can change minds.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Health
County
Orange County, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County: Daily COVID Hospitalizations Increased

6,416 New Cases and 18 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. As a result of high levels of community transmission over the past month, more residents are experiencing severe illness and death. The number of COVID-positive hospitalized patients today, at 1,021, is the highest number of hospitalized patients since February 26.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Little change to Orange County's COVID-19 hospitalizations

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals increased by three to 280, with 31 being treated in intensive care, down from 34 on Friday, according to the latest state data released Saturday. What You Need To Know. The county has 23.3% of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health Service#Mandates
KTLA

‘Yellowstone’ actress Q’orianka Kilcher charged in L.A. with workers’ compensation fraud

Actress Q’orianka Kilcher has been charged in Los Angeles County with workers’ compensation fraud, officials announced Monday. “An investigation by the California Department of Insurance found Kilcher allegedly broke the law in collecting over $90,000 in disability benefits,” according to a news release from the agency. Though California law prohibits workers from misrepresenting injuries to […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Covid-19 cases rise, doctors send new warning

The Covid-19 patient population is back on the rise across California, including in Riverside County.  Doctor Nasrollah Ahmadpour, who specializes in pulmonary and critical care medicine at JFK Memorial Hospital, said there has been a shift in his patients, compared to the first two years of the pandemic. “Their length of stay, hospital stay, is The post Covid-19 cases rise, doctors send new warning appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
orangejuiceblog.com

Grand Jury explores ways to protect OC from Michelle Steel.

Let me begin with the important message: The Orange County Grand Jury has been busily devising policy suggestions to protect the people and our land from Michelle Steel and politicians like her. But the best thing YOU AND I can do is to STOP VOTING FOR CORRUPT POLITICIANS LIKE MICHELLE STEEL.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
smobserved.com

Masks Will Not Slow Transmission in Los Angeles County

July 7, 2022 For many weeks now, Los Angeles County Health officials have warned that a health order requiring masks at indoor public places will be reinstituted when there are 10 admissions or more of "Covid" patients per 100,000 residents for two weeks in a row. The cutoff is a guideline from the Centers for Disease Control. It is designed to reduce the stress on the hospital system.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

OC cases, deaths in big surge

After a sharp decline on Tuesday, the pace of confirmed new coronavirus cases in Orange County more than doubled in Friday’s report. According to the county health care agency, for the period of July 5-7, confirmed new cases were at 4,583. That’s a rounded average of 1,528, compared to Tuesday’s average of 666.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy