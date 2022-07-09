ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI Star Announces Delayed Season 5 Return

By Jenna Anderson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like it'll be a little bit longer before Special Agent Maggie Bell returns to FBI. On Friday, actress Missy Peregrym took to Instagram to reveal that her current maternity leave is going to continue until September of this year, despite the CBS series starting production on its upcoming fifth...

