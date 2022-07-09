Flood Advisory issued for Mora, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Runoff from rainfall will cause elevated water levels within vulnerable drainages in and downstream of the Hermit`s Peak/Calf Canyon fire burn area. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Mora; San Miguel; Taos FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE HERMITS PEAK CALF CANYON BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL TAOS, WESTERN MORA AND NORTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL COUNTIES At 605 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Burn Scar. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Manuelitas Creek, and Sapello River. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Ignacio, Sapello, Rociada, and El Porvenir. This includes the following highways State Road 94 between Mile Markers 1 and 18. State Road 266 between Mile Markers 0 and 6. State Road 276 between Mile Markers 0 and 5. State Road 518 between Mile Markers 9 and 47. State Road 434 between Mile Markers 0 and 15. State Road 283 near Mile Marker 13. State Road 105 between Mile Markers 0 and 9. State Road 121 between Mile Markers 0 and 8. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.75-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

MORA COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO