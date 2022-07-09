ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State board: Grape fees to combat Pierce’s disease will increase this harvest

By BILL SWINDELL THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
A state board has voted to increase the fee for the forthcoming wine grape harvest to combat programs to combat Pierce’s disease and other vineyard pests.

The Pierce’s Disease/Glassy Winged Sharpshooter Board established the rate at $1.25 per $1,000 of crop value. The level was at $1 per $1,000 of crop value last year.

The boost would help cover costs for the testing of clean plant material at University of California, Davis and an audit by the National Academy of Sciences. The 2022 assessment is expected to bring in an estimated $3.5 million in funding.

The academy intends to study issues in the California wine grape industry to better control grapevine viruses, with a specific focus on the red blotch virus.

Napa consultant adds CFO services

Napa-based Azur Associates has added fractional chief financial officer services to what it offers the premium beverage business and hired to lead the venture is Cathy Hazel, a former CFO and top executive for notable North Coast vintners.

Fractional CFO services are a way for smaller businesses to bring on the expertise of an experienced finance executive without a full-time hire.

“In working with a variety of clients over the past several years, we saw a clear need for executive-level financial guidance and support for smaller wineries. I’m pleased that Cathy Hazel has decided to join our team to specialize in these services,” Azur Associates founder Pat DeLong said in the Wednesday announcement.

Hazel has over 30 years of experience in financial and executive leadership, according to Azur. Hazel was CFO at Cakebread Cellars for over seven years, leaving in January of this year, according to Hazel’s LinkedIn profile. Cakebread hired Rich Archer to fill that role, the vintner said.

State provides more funding to organic farming

The California Department of Food and Agriculture is providing $1.85 million in funding to the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources unit to assist the state’s organic farmers.

The funds will allow funds will allow UC unit to hire two academic coordinators that are being recruited.

State farmers oversee 2.3 million organic acres, which is about 8% of the total agricultural acreage in California. That will likely continue to expand over time as long as consumer demand continues to rise, said Houston Wilson, director of UC ANR’s Organic Agriculture Institute, in a statement.

For wine grapes, Sonoma County had 1,761 acres that were organic in 2020 out of a total of 59,044 such acres in the county, according to CDFA. Sonoma County had a total of 78,023 acres that were organically harvested in 2020, which ranked eighth in the state. The largest component was 36,008 acres that were used by dairy farmers for cow milk.

The North Bay Business Journal contributed to this article. Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.

