Trump visits Vegas campaigning for local candidates on Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former president Donald Trump visited Southern Nevada on Friday as part of a private campaign event on the Strip.

It took place around 5:30 p.m. at the Treasure Island resort.

About 200 selected supporters attended the event in support of Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo and Adam Laxalt, the party’s candidate for U.S. Senator.

The former president visited the state to endorse both candidates.

Trump took to the stage following a panel discussion with candidates, who discussed their plans if they were to be elected.

“You need to elect America first, Republicans at every level,” Trump told the crowd.

He spoke on his “America First” agenda and also touched on issues such as enforcement at the U.S. border and harsher punishment for drug-related crimes.

The former president’s visit also brought controversy, as protesters gathered along the Strip.

Among those protesting the former president’s visit was Joshua Rush, a Nevada Democratic communications strategist.

“Nevadans have already rejected Donald Trump twice, and they will reject him and his policies again in November,” he said.

