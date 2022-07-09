ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Nourished Introduces World's First 3D-Printed Protein Bars

By Ayomari
Food Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article3D printing is becoming more and more prevalent in our world as it begins to evolve beyond materials to food products. Aiming to set a new protein bar is personalized health and wellness consumables brand Nourished. Equipped with an in-house...

www.foodbeast.com

LiveScience

Prime Day protein bar deals: Stock up on your favorite snacks

Looking for a snack that fits in with your health and fitness goals, without breaking the bank? You can enjoy great savings on a range of protein bars this Amazon Prime Day, including a 12 box of Quest Nutrition bars, now $20.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), as well as ALOHA Plant-based Protein Bars, now a massive 50% off at Amazon (opens in new tab).
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Urgent protein bar recall: These protein bars can make you extremely sick

Eating a protein bar is a great way to boost your energy after a workout or even during intense exercise. You can also eat a protein bar when you haven’t had time for a proper meal during a busy day, although they’re not supposed to replace traditional meals. But if you have any Built protein bars at home, you should know there’s a recall in place for one lot of Banana Cream Pie Puffs.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Yogurt recall initiated; product may contain pieces of glass

Eat Real Food LLC is recalling several flavors of yogurt because of may contain pieces of glass. No product photos were included with the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. Consumers can use the following information to identify the recalled yogurt. It was distributed nationwide.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Protein Bars#Vitamin#Food Drink#Gummy Vitamins
Popculture

Chocolate Candies Recalled

Pimlico Confectioners, which already issued a recall for some of its products, is expanding it to include Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles and Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate because they contain milk. The milk is not mentioned on the label of ingredients in its packaging. As a result, the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. The current product recall information notice has been updated to include additional products and replace earlier versions, per Food Agency Standards.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Cookies Brand Recalls Multiple Products Over Presence of Plastic

Even more cookies are being pulled from store shelves in Canada. Just days after consumers were alerted to a recall of ginger cookies and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) shared in a public notice on July 1 that Enjoy Life has recalled multiple bakery products, including cookies, due to the possible presence of plastic.
FOOD SAFETY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MedicalXpress

Salmonella found in world's biggest chocolate plant

Salmonella bacteria have been discovered in the world's biggest chocolate plant, run by Swiss giant Barry Callebaut in the Belgian town of Wieze, the firm said Thursday. A company spokesman told AFP that production had been halted at the factory, which produces liquid chocolate in wholesale batches for 73 clients making confectionaries.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

The Easy Hack That Will Give You Bigger, Fluffier Pound Cake

Elvis Presley loved food. Of course, who doesn't, right? But Elvis was a bit of a foodie who had a propensity for comfort foods from the South. According to The New York Times, The King was a fan of banana, bacon, and peanut butter sandwiches, black-eyed peas and ham, chicken fried steak, fried dill pickles, and gelatin made with Shasta soda pop. The iconic musician also liked pound cake, but it wasn't just any pound cake that the "I Can't Help Falling in Love" rock star craved. He liked his pound cake fluffy, golden, and delicious. In fact, Road Food reports that the recipe for Elvis' favorite pound cake was extremely popular among fans.
RECIPES
BHG

Test Kitchen Tips to Determine If Your Eggs Are Bad

Whether you're eating them sunny-side-up, hard-boiled, or in a quiche, eggs are the ultimate breakfast menu item. Of course, eggs are also an essential ingredient for baking sweet and savory recipes including bread, cookies, cakes, noodles, and more. But when you don't go through a dozen before the expiration date is up, how do you tell if the eggs are bad? While the two dates on the carton can be confusing, you might be able to prevent food waste and use those eggs after all. Before you toss them in the trash, find out how long eggs actually last and use our Test Kitchen's go-to method for checking the freshness of eggs.
RECIPES
Thrillist

Plant-Based Yogurt Recalled Nationwide Because It May Have Glass in It

If you have recently purchased plant-based yogurt, you need to go and check your fridge. According to Food Safety News, Eat Real Foods LLC is recalling six flavors of Culina yogurt because there is potentially glass in the food. In total, 13,725 cases of the plant-based yogurt were distributed nationwide.
FOOD SAFETY
yankodesign.com

Ecovado is a more environmentally-friendly alternative to avocado

Avocado is one of my favorite fruits, even before it became the in-thing for hipster cafes and restaurants. Whether as part of your toast or as a dessert staple with condensed milk or as a guacamole dip, it’s one of those all-around fruits that I enjoy eating. But not all countries are avocado-rich and for those that have to import them, it’s actually one of the most unsustainable, energy-intensive, and resource-intensive crops. What if you could have the flavor and texture of it without having to spend as many resources and energy on it?
FOOD & DRINKS
Health Digest

The Best Time Of Day To Drink Apple Cider Vinegar

Whether you're drinking apple cider vinegar or taking a gummy, research suggests this well-known natural remedy has the power to improve overall health. These benefits range from helping with weight loss, killing unwanted bacteria, reducing blood sugar levels, and leveling up skin health (per Healthline). While this fermented item can be a great addition to most diets, to get the most out of it, you'll want to consume it during certain times of the day.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

You Should Never Remove The Knobs On Your Oven. Here's Why

Ovens are an appliance that can be found in nearly every household across America, as they are efficient and simple to use. Though this piece of cookware is relatively common, many users might not know how to properly clean or maintain it. On top of increasing its effectiveness, cleaning your...
LIFESTYLE
Parade

Is Peanut Butter Healthy?

Even with the wide variety of nut and seed butters on grocery store shelves, peanut butter is still the one that reigns supreme. It tends to be the least expensive option and is a go-to in smoothies, in oatmeal, and, of course, classic PB&Js. But is peanut butter good for you?
FOOD & DRINKS
GeekyGadgets

Kreis coffee cups made from used coffee grounds

A unique cup has been launched by Indiegogo in the form of the Kreis a biodegradable reusable cup made from used coffee grounds and plant-based materials. Free of petroleum-based plastics the unique coffee cup is heat resistant and designed to keep your coffee hot for longer. Available in two different versions the Kreis Travel Cup and the Kreis Latte Cup the design is manufactured to be dishwasher friendly and is suitable for both home and commercial use. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $35 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates).
ENVIRONMENT

