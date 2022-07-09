ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

It's the hottest week of year, and families at a low-income housing property in Fort Worth are stuck with A/C issues

WFAA
WFAA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FORT WORTH, Texas — The air in Leslie Beltran's apartment is technically on, but her unit is still hot. On Friday, the hottest day of the year so far, her thermostat read 83 degrees. “It’s not one of the regular units were you control your own A/C or...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rejournals.com

70,000-square-foot office building in Fort Worth trades

Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) announces FTW Investment Group, LLC has purchased 3880 Hulen, a six-story, 70,000-square-foot office building in Fort Worth. Transwestern’s Kyle Poulson and Gibson Duwe facilitated the transaction on behalf of the seller. Casey Tounget and Theron Bryant, also of Transwestern, represented the buyer. The sale price was not disclosed.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Water usage up in North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — Thousands of people in North Texas are counting on the water flow in the West Fork Trinity River. It's part of the water service near downtown Fort Worth for the Tarrant Regional Water District. Part of Dustan Compton's job is to educate the public on how to conserve water, especially now that water-use is higher than normal.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
WFAA

'It just keeps getting worse': Fort Worth's West 7th Street construction project delayed – again

FORT WORTH, Texas — More than a year after work began, the road construction project along Fort Worth’s West 7th Street has been delayed…again. The city’s department of transportation and public works said the project should now be mostly finished by the end of August, but work near the railroad crossing at Montgomery Plaza could push completion to October.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Low Income Housing#A C#Se
foxsportstexarkana.com

Texas A&M Forest Service warns large wildfires possible today

Hot and dry conditions throughout Texas may cause a high potential for wildfires. The Texas heat isn’t slowing down and with temperatures up in the hundreds the Texas A&M Forest Service is wary. They say the reduced moisture in vegetation can easily cause ignition for a wildfire. The service warns of fire-susceptible areas all over Texas, near cities such as Wichita Falls, Fort Worth, Waco, Austin, and San Antonio. Thunderstorms throughout the week also worry the Texas A&M Forest Service analysts. Lightning could start a fire, and windy conditions could cause an out-of-control blaze.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Fort Worth business owners say thieves stole and altered checks for thousands of dollars

FORT WORTH, Texas — Several Fort Worth business owners say thieves tried to steal tens of thousands of dollars by taking and altering checks they mailed. Jon Bonnell is the executive chef and owner at Bonnell’s Restaurant Group and oversees five restaurants in the area. About a week after he mailed 16 checks in late May, his wife noticed that one to a food distributor, for more than $25,000, had been adjusted with a new name as the payee and that it had been deposited at a drive-thru ATM.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS DFW

Juvenile shot at apartment park in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after they say a juvenile male was shot and injured at an apartment park in Fort Worth Tuesday morning.At about 3:24 a.m. July 12, police were sent to Baylor Scott & White Emergency Hospital in Burleson in response to a young victim who was requesting treatment for a gunshot wound.   When officers arrived, the victim reported he was accompanying a friend at the Park at Sycamore Apartments when he was shot.Police said there is no suspect in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $4,720,000 Stunning Contemporary Home in The Heart of Southlake Texas with Huge Backyard is A Truly Entertainers Paradise

The Home in Southlake, a stunning custom-built contemporary residence offers the perfect blend of an entertainers paradise and private retreat is now available for sale. This home located at 1021 E Continental Blvd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy Parsons (Phone: 972-567-5539) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Southlake.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
point2homes.com

8320 Coolgreene Drive, Dallas, Dallas County, TX, 75228

Enjoy your own private forest complete with walk paths on this .676 acre cul-de-sac creek lot minutes from White Rock Lake, Dallas Arboretum, & downtown Dallas. Mid-Century Modern meets eclectic in a welcoming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. A sleek new deck connects indoor & outdoor living spaces. From here you see the western ranch style guest house & natural tree canopy. An oversized garage & parking is tucked to the left inside a motorized gate. These 2 structures could be combined to create almost 800 SF of additional living space. The guest house has a ductless mini split AC, the 3rd bath & great views. A state of the art Ubiquiti Wifi and Camera System seamlessly streams with your mobile device. Inside the main house, you will find authentic details & design, a pleasing floor plan, updated primary & 2nd bath, hardwood floors, stately brick fireplace, an artsy chalkboard wall, cedar woodwork plus picture perfect window views. Bring your design ideas & continue to evolve this rare find.
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

North Texans Raising Money for Irving Family Killed in Car-Train Collision in Mexico

IRVING (WBAP/KLIF News ) – North Texas residents and businesses are rallying around an Irving family who lost four loved ones in a car-train collision in Mexico last month. Chris Ahuyon’s wife, Mercedes Borquez Ahuyon, his mother-in-law Sofia Borquez and two of their four children Cresencio,6, and Cristobal, 6-months were killed on June 26 in the area of Conchoes Station near Chihuahua.
IRVING, TX
What Now Dallas

Hurtado Barbecue to Open in Fort Worth

With two successful Hurtado Barbecue locations under his belt, owner Brandon Hurtado is now bringing his Tex-Mex style craft barbecue to Fort Worth. Hurtado told What Now Dallas he doesn’t have to do much to get the space ready and hopes to open the third location for Hurtado Barbecue at 1116 8th Ave. in Fort Worth this October if not sooner.
FORT WORTH, TX
What Now Dallas

Chester’s Chicken Opens in Fort Worth

Chester’s Chicken, the fan-favorite fresh fried chicken quick-service restaurant concept with 1,200 locations around the country, is back in Fort Worth. The new store opened on June 30 inside the Fuel City at 1715 Haltom Road in Haltom City. Chester’s offers high quality, great-tasting fresh fried chicken, honey butter...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
44K+
Followers
347
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy