ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Caroline Jones, Zac Brown Band to return to play at Wrigley Field

By Jamaica Ponder
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VV3o_0gZeCirA00

Caroline Jones, Zac Brown Band to return to play at Wrigley Field on Saturday 02:20

CHICAGO (CBS) - Caroline Jones is bringing her That Girl In The Band Tour to Chicago, alongside their Zac Brown Band on their Out In The Middle Tour. She's recently re-joined the band as a special guest.

"I'm so excited to come back to Wrigley Field, which is an iconic venue that I've had the privilege of playing once before, with Jimmy Buffett when I was opening for him," Jones said

"This year it's a little different because I get to play my own show as the after-party to the Wrigley Field show," Jones said.

Jones started touring with the Zac Brown Band last year. Before that, she was opening for them as a solo artist.

"These last few years I've been opening for Zac Brown Band…for Jimmy Buffett, the Eagles…Kenny Chesney, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw. I've gotten to open for so many of my heroes and superstars in this genre that I really look up to and emulate," Jones said.

She's coming up in a unique time for the music industry, with Tik-Tok heavily influencing the charts.

Jones recently went viral with her Top 30 Country track "Come In (But Don't Make Yourself Comfortable." The song and its line dance have received over 500 million views on the platform.

"The music industry as we knew it has been changing drastically over the past 15 years and now that growth is exponential because of social media and Tik-Tok," Jones said

"I think sometimes in this day and age, we as artists can get too focused on those quick spurts of popularity and forget that what really makes a career in this industry is quality and consistency of art and that that's ultimately like our real goal so I'm balancing those two things in this day and age is can be challenging but ultimately I think we're free or as artists and we've ever been," Jones said

Jones and the Zac Brown Band will be performing this Saturday at Wrigley field followed by Jones' solo after-show at Carol's Pub.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
CBS Chicago

Award-winning Zelta Sietinsh dance troupe comes to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An award-winning youth, folk dance troupe, is visiting Chicago this week.The "Zelta Sietinsh" dance troupe, from Riga, Latvia recently won the "Best New Dance" at the 15th annual Latvian Song and Dance Festival in St. Paul.There are about 10,000 Chicagoans of Latvian descent. This year has been marked "The Year of Dance" in the city. 
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

VIDEO: THE LINE FOR THE TASTE FESTIVAL IN CHICAGO IS GETTING ABSURD...

The Taste of Chicago is the world's largest food festival, held for five days in July in Chicago, Illinois in Grant Park. The event is also the largest festival in Chicago. Non-food-related events include live music on multiple stages, including the Petrillo Music Shell, pavilions, and performances. However, the main events are clearly food-related...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Zac Brown
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Jimmy Buffett
Person
Tim Mcgraw
97ZOK

Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Called the Best in Illinois

Who said you have to be well-known in order to be called the best?. Matter of fact, who said you need to be easy to find in order to be called the best?. Apparently, it doesn't matter much to this place that has fans of their hot dogs and other offerings raving on review sites like Yelp.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Long lines form for Taste of Chicago, but it was worth it for couple who got engaged there

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People apparently couldn't wait to get into the Taste of Chicago on Saturday. After changing things up for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic food festival with a history dating back 42 years has returned to Grant Park. The crowds have returned too. Video taken Saturday afternoon showed long, slow-moving lines to get into the festival. Some people on social media said they waited over an hour to get in. But the wait was worth it for many – in particular one young couple. Our photographer Sam Vega caught the moment Brandon Jasso popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Torres, with Buckingham Fountain as the backdrop. The two said they come to the Taste every year together, so it was a natural place for their proposal. For a full list of vendors, and a music and Summerdance schedule for the Taste, follow this link.
theplanetD

Where to stay in Chicago: Best Areas and Hotels for 2022

Chicago is the best. The Illinois capital is one of the most exciting cities in the United States. It has a skyline that would turn most cities green with envy and has vibrant city life and culture. Chicago is also situated on the shores of Lake Michigan and even has waterfront and watersport activities on offer.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrigley Field#The Band#Music Industry#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Zac Brown Band
Ash Jurberg

This Chicago man is giving away $130 million

What would you do if you were moving to Florida after living in Chicago for 30 years?. Maybe, throw a party for your friends and family? Well if you are Ken Griffin you decide to award $130 million in gifts to Chicago organizations.
CBS Chicago

Field Museum unveils fossilized meteorites from times before dinosaurs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Field Museum of Natural History unveiled an out-of-this-world discovery on Monday. You might think of dinosaur bones when you think of fossils – and specifically fossils you might find at the Field Museum. But the museum reports that 467 million years ago – long before there was any such thing as dinosaurs – there was a giant collision in which something crashed into an asteroid out in space. The result, the museum said, was that some pieces of rock came down onto the earth as meteorites. They sank into the ocean and got buried....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny rest of the week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Less humid air mass stays in place Tuesday night and Wednesday.According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a weak front to our north will scatter passing clouds Wednesday and possibly squeeze out a spotty sprinkle. Wednesday will also feature a lake breeze, making for the coolest day of the next seven.By the weekend, heat and humidity return with chances for thunderstorms.TONIGHT: Clear. Low 67.WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty shower in the afternoon possible. High 79. THURSDAY: Sunny. High 80.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
CBS Chicago

Storms bring down trees in Northfield; funnel clouds reported

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Cleanup work was under way in north suburban Northfield Monday evening after strong storms pounded their way through and caused damage. The storms were so powerful they brought down large trees. Some homes and cars were damaged.  As CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon explained, a front came in and interacted with the very humid, warm air mass hovering over the area – making for storms that were limited in scope, but still rocked the North Shore. Winds gusted up to 50 mph, and there were even reports of funnel clouds. In downtown Chicago, a hard rain fell for a short time, but it made for some beauty afterward. CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis caught a couple of images of a double rainbow over the Loop. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek caught a shot of a "perfectly Chicago rainbow arching over the Willis Tower.
NORTHFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny Monday with chance of evening storms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nice weather will continue for the Chicago area into most of Monday, but a few showers or storms are possible Monday afternoon. Sunday night will bring mostly clear skies, and low temperatures will reach 70 degrees. Monday will be mostly sunny early in the day with a high temperature of 88 degrees. There is a chance of afternoon and evening storms. Seasonable temperatures will continue most of the coming week along with low humidity. Conditions will be very comfortable. However, storms chances return by the weekend. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Dunn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dunn is a 3-year-old, 65-pound Border Collie mix. He has a sweet personality and lots of energy to play. His favorite game is fetch and he will chase a ball for hours if you let him. Dunn is foo motivated and enjoys training. He is a loyal companion and happy to stick by your side. He would thrive in a home where he is the only animal, and all attention is on him. Dunn is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.com to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson holds fifth gas giveaway in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were more gas giveaways Saturday from Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson.Free gas was flowing at 10 stations – including a Citgo station at 5390 W. 15th Ave. in Gary, Indiana, and an Amoco station at 7201 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Each driver was treated to a full tank of gas. One of the organizers said the event was a success. "It's very rewarding to see people that are just very, very thankful, you know, as soon as they get their gas and everything. They're thanking us like, how many times before they're leaving the station?" said organizer Jocelyn Needer. "I'm really, you know, happy to be a part of it." Participating stations were given $13,000 to go toward the giveaway.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
92K+
Followers
26K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy