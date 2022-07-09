ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Excessive heat delays, cancels outdoor events in North Texas due to safety

By Macy Jenkins
fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRVING, Texas - The near-record temperatures across North Texas are forcing the organizers of some outdoor events to either delay or outright cancel the events because of safety concerns. Scorching temperatures across the metroplex prompted the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning Thursday continuing at least...

www.fox4news.com

WFAA

Water usage up in North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — Thousands of people in North Texas are counting on the water flow in the West Fork Trinity River. It's part of the water service near downtown Fort Worth for the Tarrant Regional Water District. Part of Dustan Compton's job is to educate the public on how to conserve water, especially now that water-use is higher than normal.
FORT WORTH, TX
springhappenings.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued; Winds In Excess of 60 MPH Possible

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in League City has issued a. South central Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…. North central Harris County in southeastern Texas…. * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 905 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring,. moving east at...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Irving, TX
Texas State
Carrollton, TX
Irving, TX
Irving, TX
Texas Health
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Monkeypox Continues to Spread in Texas

Colorized Monkeypox Virus ParticlesNational Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) This past weekend the first presumptive positive case of monkeypox has been found in Denton county. As of now there have been a total of 26 positively identified cases of monkeypox within Texas, and a total of 762 of the disease across the United States. Though other states have similar numbers of monkeypox cases to Texas, as of right now New York and California are seeing the greatest number to this point, with 153 and 136 cases respectively.
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

North Texas Population Growth

NORTH TEXAS (WBAP/KLIF) – From January 2021 to January 2022 North Texas grew by more than 155,000 residents. Most of those people moved to Ft. Worth which saw an increase of 22,000 people. Lewisville was second in line with 19,000 and Dallas with 17,000. Collin, Denton, Dallas and Tarrant...
DALLAS, TX
#North Texas
spectrumlocalnews.com

Popcorn shortage could be next supply chain woe in Texas

DALLAS — A popcorn shortage could be the next supply chain woe in Texas. For many movie theaters, popcorn is the lifeblood of much of their revenue, along with other concessions. Megan Matthews has been a part of planning out classic films to show at the Palace Arts Center...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

TCEQ issues Ozone Action Days for parts of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued Ozone Action Days for parts of Texas due to unhealthy amounts of ozone in the area. TCEQ says Ozone Action Days will be in effect Sunday for the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, and Tyler-Longview areas. All areas except for Dallas-Fort Worth are expected to go back down to moderate levels of ozone for Monday and Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

ERCOT asks Texans to conserve electricity on Monday

DALLAS - Texans are being urged to turn up the thermostat to conserve energy Monday or risk rolling blackouts. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking people to conserve electricity between 2 and 8 p.m. ERCOT said the extreme heat is driving record power demand across the state and...
TEXAS STATE
point2homes.com

7709 Harbor Drive, Rowlett, Dallas County, TX, 75088

Beautifully single story home situated just minutes to Lake Ray Hubbard. This move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath has been updated and features recently installed wood-look laminate floors throughout with tile in wet areas, fresh interior paint and popcorn ceiling removed. Great floor plan for entertaining family and friends with an open concept kitchen, living and dining area. Enjoy preparing home-cooked meals in the light filled kitchen highlighted by updated stainless steel appliances, gas cook-top and ample counter-top space. The inviting living room has a wall of windows overlooking the private backyard and patio. A wonderful secondary living space is located off the entry and could be used as a study or play space for kids. Make your way to the spacious primary retreat complete with a bright en suite with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Home conveniently located by Lake Ray Hubbard, the 190 George Bush Tollway, Shopping and Restaurants. Welcome home!
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
point2homes.com

8320 Coolgreene Drive, Dallas, Dallas County, TX, 75228

Enjoy your own private forest complete with walk paths on this .676 acre cul-de-sac creek lot minutes from White Rock Lake, Dallas Arboretum, & downtown Dallas. Mid-Century Modern meets eclectic in a welcoming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. A sleek new deck connects indoor & outdoor living spaces. From here you see the western ranch style guest house & natural tree canopy. An oversized garage & parking is tucked to the left inside a motorized gate. These 2 structures could be combined to create almost 800 SF of additional living space. The guest house has a ductless mini split AC, the 3rd bath & great views. A state of the art Ubiquiti Wifi and Camera System seamlessly streams with your mobile device. Inside the main house, you will find authentic details & design, a pleasing floor plan, updated primary & 2nd bath, hardwood floors, stately brick fireplace, an artsy chalkboard wall, cedar woodwork plus picture perfect window views. Bring your design ideas & continue to evolve this rare find.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Helicopters to conduct operation at school in Flower Mound

If you see any helicopters in Flower Mound on Tuesday morning, they’re likely conducting a scheduled aerial operation. 5 State Helicopters will be airlifting new HVAC equipment onto the roof at Bluebonnet Elementary School, 2000 Spinks Road, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The work is expected to begin around 8 a.m. and conclude around noon.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

