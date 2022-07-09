ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

County Seeks Federal Grant to Study Replacement of Townsends Inlet Bridge

seaislenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal funding was used to build the Townsends Inlet Bridge during the Great Depression. Now, federal funds may be used to plan the 83-year-old bridge’s demise. Cape May County will apply for a federal grant to help pay for a study for the replacement of the antiquated bridge, a throwback to...

seaislenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
seaislenews.com

Charter Boat Hit Bridge Before Taking on Water, Authorities Say

Authorities confirmed Tuesday that a charter boat carrying 22 passengers struck the Townsends Inlet Bridge linking Sea Isle City and Avalon before taking on water and running aground. All of the passengers were safely evacuated from the Starfish charter vessel and no injuries were reported in the accident at 5:30...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Mixed-Use Project Proposed in Place of Old Home in Sea Isle

The three-story white house at 30 42nd Street has been a fixture in Sea Isle City since 1900 – just 18 years after the beach town was formally founded by visionary real estate investor Charles K. Landis. Its stately Mansard roof and lavender-colored trim on the stairs, railings, front...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Charter Boat Strikes Local Bridge, 22 People Rescued: Report

A charter fishing boat struck the Townsend’s Inlet Bridge near Sea Isle City Monday evening, and 22 people were taken off the boat to safety. NJ.com reports that the “Starfish” hit the bridge and began taking on water, according to the United States Coast Guard. Those rescued were taken ashore by a good Samaratin.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

15-acre Chester County property to be permanently preserved to protect drinking water

A Chester County farm near the Delaware border will be permanently preserved to protect a major source of drinking water in New Castle County, officials said. The 15-acre farm, in the Landenberg section of Franklin Township, is owned by the family of the late Sophie Rodney Pyle Homsey, who died in 2019. Plans for its conservation were recently announced by Natural Lands, the region's oldest and largest land conservation organization.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cape May County, NJ
Cape May County, NJ
Government
City
Sea Isle City, NJ
City
Ocean City, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

In Runnemede: Construction of Townhomes Along Hartford Drive & Evesham Road Approved

At the conclusion of a hearing conducted on March 23, 2022 before the Runnemede Joint Planning/Zoning Board of Adjustment, variance relief was granted to D.R. Horton NJ/PA for the construction, establishment, and maintenance of 96* two-story attached residential townhome units and related site improvements on property located along Hartford Drive and Evesham Road.
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt
seaislenews.com

Passengers Rescued From Sinking Charter Boat in Sea Isle

The charter boat Starfish took on water Monday afternoon in Sea Isle City near the Townsends Inlet Yacht Club and had to be towed to safety. Capt. Anthony Garreffi, officer in charge of the Sea Isle Police Department, said the department received a 911 call about the boat. “We turned...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KYW News Radio

Dead whale found stuck under Jersey Shore wood platform

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — New Jersey State Police said someone discovered a dead whale Sunday morning, stuck underneath a wooden platform in the Hereford Inlet. That area is off of North Wildwood, just south of Stone Harbor in Cape May County, New Jersey. State Police said someone found the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Federal Funds#Engineering Studies#Urban Construction
ocnjsentinel.com

Longtime Somers Point eyesore gets cleaned up

SOMERS POINT — A longtime eyesore was removed from a major intersection in the city late last month and two planned projects in the vicinity promise better things to come. Brothers Sean, Todd and Chris Scarborough of Scarborough Properties met with City Council President Janice Johnston and Councilman Richard DePamphilis on June 21 at the corner of Maryland and Bay avenues, where workers were demolishing a two-story cinderblock building that had been on the property for decades.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WBOC

Fire Heavily Damages Rehoboth Beach Area Home

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Authorities are investigating an early Monday morning fire that heavily damaged a home near Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said that shortly before 2 a.m., it was called to a fire in Kyrie Estates north of Rehoboth Beach. Rehoboth Beach firefighters, assisted by Lewes...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy