ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Fed-up tenants of a Bronx apartment building sue landlord to fix ongoing problems

By Johny Fernandez
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

BRONX (WABC) -- Fed-up tenants of a building in the Bronx are suing their landlord to fix problems they say have been going on for months.

Gloria Guzman has lived in her Bronx apartment for over 40 years.

Guzman has had many great memories there, but it hasn't been good lately.

Throughout the year, she has had limited utilities such as no gas, limited water, and water damage.

"Last time I had a leak in the bathroom, and I'm still waiting for them to correct that. It was so big that it went to the living room," said Guzman.

Guzman is one of more than 40 tenants listed in a lawsuit against the Soundview apartment building.

The building owner, Patbru Reality has owned the building since the 90s and according to city records has over 460 house violations.

The violations range from water damage to hazardous living conditions.

"I would like for us to have a little humanity. Let them fix the apartment the way it's supposed to be fixed," resident Winifred Coulton said.

The tenants say they just want their apartment fixed. The building claims to be working on it, but tenants say it's not enough.

"The tenants ask in the court case form an order to correct. For the judge to order the landlord to correct the violations in the time period, prescribed by law," attorney Russell Crane said.

Crane is representing the tenants in the lawsuit.

Besides correction violations, the suit is protecting renters from being harassed to leave.

Realty said the landlord is working with Con Edison and the department of buildings to restore the gas expeditiously as possible with the hope of restoration in the next 30 days.

As far as individual apartments, the building is working with legal aid to coordinate access, and have been in communication with both legal aid and the HPD attorney to enter into a global settlement."

Residents like Guzman hope the owners keep their words and that utilities are restored so her life can go back to normal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lKGkS_0gZeBLmm00

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

96-year-old NYC landlord can't evict tenant who hasn't paid rent in almost 3 years

NEW YORK -- For months, CBS2 has been reporting on landlords of smaller properties, "mom and pop" landlords, who say their tenants have not paid rent in years. The problem was exacerbated by the pandemic. Monday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with an elderly landlord who still can't evict, even though the eviction moratorium was lifted months ago. "It's disrupting my family and everything else. It's a nightmare," Bill Pantano said. We first interviewed Pantano early in 2021. The 96-year-old landlord said his tenant had not paid rent since September 2019. "I've spent $130,000. I cannot afford to keep this man on this property," Pantano...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 6327 Broadway in North Riverdale, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 6327 Broadway, a seven-story residential building in North Riverdale, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by the Stagg Group, the structure yields 90 residences and 79 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 27 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Daily News

Man gunned down in hallway of Brooklyn NYCHA building

A man was gunned down in the hallway of a Brooklyn public housing complex Sunday, police said. Zamel Myers, 44, was found in the Flatlands Ave. NYCHA apartment building in Canarsie — part of the Breukelen Houses — just before 8:50 a.m., cops said. He had been shot multiple times in the torso, and was declared dead at the scene. Myers lived in the building. Police were still working to track ...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#The Bronx#The Landlord#Fed#Realty
710 WOR

Video: NYC Scares New Yorkers With Nuclear Attack PSA

New York City has launched a new PSA, advising New Yorkers how to react in the event of a nuclear attack. The first step is to get inside and move away from any windows. Next, people are told to close all windows and doors and move into the basement if they have one. Finally, New Yorkers should “stay tuned” and follow the media for the latest news.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

Puppy snatched by man riding scooter back home in Queens

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A beloved family puppy that was snatched by a man on a scooter in Queens is back home Tuesday after two women claimed the bought the dog without realizing he was stolen. According to Gil family, a woman called them after seeing a flyer posted...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Two teenage bystanders shot near Bronx playground: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two 17-year-old girls were shot near a Bronx playground Monday night, police said. The victims were not the intended targets, officials said. One of the girls was shot in the leg and the other suffered a graze to her head. Both girls were taken to a hospital, police said. There […]
BRONX, NY
qchron.com

La Jornada closing in coming weeks

La Jornada, the nonprofit organization that runs the food pantry in the Bland Houses in Downtown Flushing, is closing its doors. At the time of writing Monday, it was not clear whether the pantry is being evicted or if its lease with the New York City Housing Authority is expiring without renewal. However, the pantry’s final day of operation will be July 23 and it must move out by July 31, according to John Choe, executive director of the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce and a regular pantry volunteer. The office of Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) said it was aware of the situation.
QUEENS, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
112K+
Followers
13K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy