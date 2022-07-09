Fairport native Hunter McDonald drafted by Philadelphia Flyers

MONTREAL (WROC) — Hunter McDonald had a bit of a wait on Friday at the NHL Draft as he hoped to hear his name call.

But his patience paid off in the end as the Fairport native was selected in the sixth round of the draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers took him 165th overall, their only defenseman of the draft.

McDonald played just one season of high school hockey, tallying 12 goals and 12 assists in 17 games for the Red Raiders in his junior season. He helped guide Fairport to the sectional championship game where the Red Raiders lost in overtime to Pittsford.

McDonald went on to play for the Rochester Monarchs of the NCDC, the Corpus Christi IceRays of the NAHL, and the Omaha Lancers and Chicago Steel of the USHL.

At 6’4”, McDonald has been praised for his effort, physicality, and defensive prowess. At 20 years older, he is considered an “overage” who has been passed over in previous drafts. But clearly, the Flyers liked what they saw in the past year to add him to their organization. Last season, he had three goals and seven assists in 33 games with the Lancers and one goal and three assists in 21 games with the Steel.

The Fairport native will head to Boston next year to play for Northeastern University, where he will team up with Sabres goaltending prospect Devon Levi, who won the Mike Richter Award as the nation’s best goaltender.

