BOSTON -- Nathan Eovaldi toed the rubber for the Worcester Red Sox on Sunday. He's hoping that his next outing will be for the big league Red Sox in Yankee Stadium.Eovaldi has been on the shelf since June 12 with lower back inflammation, but tossed three innings against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday afternoon. The righty had mixed results, allowing a pair of runs off five hits (including a solo home run in the second inning) and no walks. Eovaldi struck out four, throwing 39 of his 55 pitches for strikes. "It's nice being back out on the field competing," Eovaldi...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO