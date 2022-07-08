ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark-Anthony Kaye to Toronto FC in huge MLS trade with Colorado Rapids

By Jason Anderson
 3 days ago
Toronto FC keep wheeling and dealing, and the latest chapter is making a deal with the Colorado Rapids to bring Canada midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye to BMO Field.

The list of what’s going to Colorado, who only acquired Kaye in late July 2021 in another blockbuster trade, is long:

  • midfielder Ralph Priso
  • an international roster spot for 2023
  • Toronto’s natural 1st round draft pick in 2023
  • at least $775,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), with $350,000 in 2022 GAM and $425,000 in 2023 GAM

Depending on Kaye’s status in 2023, the Rapids could be due another $275,000 in 2023 or 2024 GAM. Both clubs have maintained a share of future fees if either Kaye or Priso end up going abroad in a transfer.

“We are very excited to add Mark to our team,” said TFC head coach Bob Bradley, who is reuniting with Kaye after a successful spell for both at LAFC, in a team press release. “Over the past five seasons Mark has established himself as one of the better two-way midfielders in the league. He’s an intelligent player who likes to be around the ball, a good passer, ball-winner, competitor and teammate.”

It’s the latest eye-catching move from TFC, who were already set to have a big start to the summer window once Italy attacker Lorenzo Insigne became eligible to play. In under two weeks, Toronto has signed off on a trade worth over seven figures in MLS assets, signed Serie A veteran Domenico Criscito, traded former MLS Best XI playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo to Inter Miami.

That’s not it, either. The Reds are being strongly linked to a move for ex-Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi, who is currently a free agent. Pro Soccer Wire has also reported that the club is trying to move Mexican international Carlos Salcedo to either another MLS club or to Liga MX.

Why so many moves for TFC?

It’s clear to see why: Toronto are in 12th place in the East and 24th overall in MLS, and underlying data says that they should be doing even worse. With ambitious ownership and a long-standing tendency to swing for the fences, simply letting 2022 drift away isn’t on the menu.

Kaye figures to walk right into the TFC lineup, which Bradley will likely move full-time into a 4-3-3 after toggling through several formations earlier this year. Kaye and fellow Canada midfielder Jonathan Osorio seem the favorites to set up either side of Michael Bradley, playing as dual No. 8s and supporting Insigne, Spanish forward Jesús Jiménez, and (if they complete the deal) Bernardeschi on the right.

