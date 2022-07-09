ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

01-04-25-26-30

(one, four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $186,000

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

