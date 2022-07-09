McGuiness named HPU women’s soccer coach

Dan Hauser, right, athletic director at High Point University, presents Aaron McGuiness, new head coach for women’s soccer, with a jersey at Friday’s press conference. McGuiness becomes the fifth women’s soccer head coach in the Division I era at High Point University. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Aaron McGuiness doesn’t want to be remembered as the head coach who spoiled a good thing.

McGuiness, a native of Australia who has served as an assistant coach at Virginia Commonwealth the past five seasons, was introduced as High Point University’s fifth Division I-era women’s soccer coach Friday at a Steele Center press conference with his wife and three young children among those in attendance.

McGuiness, who has also served as a head coach and assistant coach at the Division III level, takes over a successful program that boasts four regular season Big South championships and two conference tournament titles in the past six seasons. He replaces Brandi Fontiane, who left and became head coach at Charlotte.

“You want to maintain that success,” McGuiness, 37, said. “You don’t want to be that person that comes in and the level drops. So there is definitely an awareness for myself and the people I’m looking to bring in as assistant coaches that we need to maintain it.

“That starts with the knowledge that we can give the players so they can best perform on match day. And then the recruiting process, finding those players that are going to add to the program and buy into what High Point is.”

During the four seasons McGuiness coached at VCU, the Rams went 45-18-5 and won the Atlantic 10 regular season championship with a 9-1 record.

He likes the style of play that HPU has used in recent seasons.

“How the girls play that possession style is a big part of what I like in my soccer teams,” McGuiness said. “What I like to emphasize is a grittiness and a blue-collar mentality, especially from a defensive standpoint, understanding if we lose the ball, we want to get it back as soon as possible. We want to put teams under pressure, almost create an organized chaos where we’re in control of it but it makes (the other team) frantic. If I can instill that, I think it will build a very competitive style.”

High Point has won at least 10 games in each of six of the last seven seasons. That was one of the things that piqued McGuiness’ interest in the job.

“The success that the program has had in the past and what High Point offers as an institution,” McGuiness said when asked why he sought the job. “It has a tremendous campus, facilities and a great education that can attract future recruits. It poses a very attractive product.”

While at VCU, the Rams played HPU twice and won both matches.

“I have an idea of what talent they have just from playing them and scouting, little nuances between players and positions, things like that, what they’re capable of,” McGuiness said. “It’s a great platform to build from.”

McGuiness grew up in Tweeds Heads, Australia, which is on the southeastern coast in New South Wales, next to the border with Queensland.

He played in the Brisbane Premier League for four seasons and was a starter on a team that won a regular-season championship and was runner-up in the Queensland Cup.

Eventually, his mother gave him the choice of either going to work for his father’s construction company or continuing his education. He chose the latter, at Shenandoah College in Virginia, where he was a four-year starter and two-year captain.

After graduating he decided to start his coaching career instead of playing professionally. He spent seven seasons coaching at Thiel College, where he was an assistant women’s and men’s coach for three and the women’s head coach for the last four, and one season as an assistant coach at Tiffin College.

“People who I spoke with said that if I started my coaching career at a young age, I would be better off than if you go through the professional ranks and go through those years fighting for your spot, maybe in the lower levels,” McGuiness said. “They said it would be a better platform if I were 30 with 10 years of coaching experience than if I played professionally and then just had one.”

McGuiness will begin meeting with players by video call and start the process of hiring a staff next week as well as getting his family moved from Richmond. Players report for practice the first week in August.

Schools can start playing matches that count on Aug. 18 and most typically have at least one exhibition match before that.

“I’ve got pretty good knowledge of the program, having played them and having scouted them,” McGuinness said. “I’ve become familiar with their staff having worked with one of their assistants at VCU. I have a good understanding of where the program’s at. It’s a matter of getting familiar with the player and getting the assistant coaches familiar with the players. I’m not here to change things on them. They’ve got a good platform, so it’s a matter of managing that and making sure everyone stays in tune with that.”