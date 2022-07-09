HiToms clip Owls, 7-3

THOMASVILLE — A little rain certainly didn’t hurt the HiToms.

High Point-Thomasville regrouped well after a two-hour rain delay, scoring all seven of its runs, to overtake the Forest City Owls 7-3 in the first game of Friday’s Coastal Plain League doubleheader at Finch Field.

“I think the guys came in and didn’t let the delay bother them,” HiToms coach DJ Russ said. “I’m not going to use the word ‘persevere’ because I feel like I hear that all the time, but they looked good, looked confident.

“A couple guys came in and swung the bat well, and we had a quality start and Ethan came in and did the same. They worked well in the conditions. And what I thought was really nice was that we had a couple key swings.”

Eric Grintz had two hits, including a home run and a double, and two RBIs to lead High Point-Thomasville (15-16 overall, 3-4 second half). Cort Maynard also had a home run and two RBIs.

Eli Weisner, Rowan Watt and JB Brown, who doubled, each had a hit and an RBI as the HiToms totaled 10 hits for the game — all after the thunderstorm, which halted play in the middle of the third inning.

“They guy they brought out — and this isn’t a knock on him — but we’ve seen him a few times,” Russ said. “So, I think that familiarity helps there. We were able to jump on him quick and get a couple runs there.”

High Point-Thomasville, trailing after allowing two runs in the top of the third, broke loose with four runs in the bottom of the third. Brown laced a run-scoring double to left-center, and Grintz followed with a two-run home run to right. Watt later added a run-scoring single to left.

The HiToms tacked on two runs in the fifth on Maynard’s home run to left-center to lead 6-3 and a single run in the sixth on a run-scoring single to right by Weisner to lead 7-3. Ethan Snyder got the win in relief, coming in for starter Bradley Wilson following the delay. Clay Edmondson got the final six outs.

Zach Stephenson took the loss for the Owls (14-17, 4-3), which were led at the plate by William Hillier with a double and two RBIs.

High Point-Thomasville, following the second game of Friday’s doubleheader, will visit Martinsville tonight before heading into all-star break. The HiToms will return to action Tuesday at home against the Carolina Disco Turkeys.

“A lot of seasoned guys are starting to step up,” Russ said. “And that’s what we need for us to go on a little run here. We need guys to give us that little bit of consistency. And I think that’s what we’re starting to see.”

