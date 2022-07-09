ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

HiToms clip Owls, 7-3

By Michael Lindsay
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15WgLj_0gZeACsS00

THOMASVILLE — A little rain certainly didn’t hurt the HiToms.

High Point-Thomasville regrouped well after a two-hour rain delay, scoring all seven of its runs, to overtake the Forest City Owls 7-3 in the first game of Friday’s Coastal Plain League doubleheader at Finch Field.

“I think the guys came in and didn’t let the delay bother them,” HiToms coach DJ Russ said. “I’m not going to use the word ‘persevere’ because I feel like I hear that all the time, but they looked good, looked confident.

“A couple guys came in and swung the bat well, and we had a quality start and Ethan came in and did the same. They worked well in the conditions. And what I thought was really nice was that we had a couple key swings.”

Eric Grintz had two hits, including a home run and a double, and two RBIs to lead High Point-Thomasville (15-16 overall, 3-4 second half). Cort Maynard also had a home run and two RBIs.

Eli Weisner, Rowan Watt and JB Brown, who doubled, each had a hit and an RBI as the HiToms totaled 10 hits for the game — all after the thunderstorm, which halted play in the middle of the third inning.

“They guy they brought out — and this isn’t a knock on him — but we’ve seen him a few times,” Russ said. “So, I think that familiarity helps there. We were able to jump on him quick and get a couple runs there.”

High Point-Thomasville, trailing after allowing two runs in the top of the third, broke loose with four runs in the bottom of the third. Brown laced a run-scoring double to left-center, and Grintz followed with a two-run home run to right. Watt later added a run-scoring single to left.

The HiToms tacked on two runs in the fifth on Maynard’s home run to left-center to lead 6-3 and a single run in the sixth on a run-scoring single to right by Weisner to lead 7-3. Ethan Snyder got the win in relief, coming in for starter Bradley Wilson following the delay. Clay Edmondson got the final six outs.

Zach Stephenson took the loss for the Owls (14-17, 4-3), which were led at the plate by William Hillier with a double and two RBIs.

High Point-Thomasville, following the second game of Friday’s doubleheader, will visit Martinsville tonight before heading into all-star break. The HiToms will return to action Tuesday at home against the Carolina Disco Turkeys.

“A lot of seasoned guys are starting to step up,” Russ said. “And that’s what we need for us to go on a little run here. We need guys to give us that little bit of consistency. And I think that’s what we’re starting to see.”

mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourstate.com

Ticket Giveaway for Two to the Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open returns August 20 – 27, 2022. Watch today’s leaders in men’s tennis battle in the final event before embarking on their journey to the U.S. Open. The contest winner will receive two box seats with VIP hospitality for two select sessions of the tournament. Also included is a Winston-Salem Open hat for each guest and a $100 gift card to Village Tavern, a classic Winston restaurant serving fresh, award-winning American fare.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thomasville, NC
Sports
City
Thomasville, NC
wfmynews2.com

STORM BLOG: Tracking scattered thunderstorms across the Triad

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms pass through the Triad Saturday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Rapper opens Romeo’s Vegan Burgers in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — During the height of the pandemic, most of the world had to alter life as much everything shut down, even the music industry. Music moguls turned business owners, rapper Tigo B and Lamont Heath started Romeo’s Vegan Burger as an idea to continue serving the community during the pandemic. Tigo B […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Camp Spark back for year two in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the second year in a row, the Greensboro Fire Department has hosted a week-long camp for high school-aged girls. During the five days, the young ladies learn fire safety skills, teamwork, and what it takes to become a firefighter. More than 20 young women from...
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Forest City Owls#Coastal Plain League#Rbi
WFMY NEWS2

Person shot at Renaissance Shops in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said someone was shot at a shopping plaza on Phillips Avenue Monday night. 911 communications said a call came in shortly after 8:30 p.m. about an assault near the Family Dollar at the Renaissance Shops. Multiple police cars were at the scene. WFMY News 2 crews saw an SUV with shattered windows and several bullet holes.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

A sneak peek at 'The Gateway Project' coming to Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center revealed details of two massive projects coming to its campus. GSC staff and Board of Directors are thrilled to unveil the Expedition Rainforest: Greensboro Biodome and The Aquatic Rehabilitation and Care Complex. Both of these additions will help bring more people to the site, according to GSC officials. They said their goal is to attract 750,000 guests and bring in $100 million annually.
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

1421 E. Sedgefied Dr.

PERFECT HOME FOR LOVELY FAMILY AVAILABLE - Property Id: 935962. Newly renovated home available for lease! Located in a quiet neighborhood in Winston Salem. Home includes 3 well proprtioned bedrooms, living room, a new spacious modern kitchen. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details. Apply...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wfmynews2.com

Who were the NC-61 crash victims? A look at the roadside tributes

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — Flowers, crosses, and tributes for the three people that died in a car crash Saturday continue to grow. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Saturday evening, 16-year-old Alexio Lattero lost control of his Dodge Charger, crossed the center lane, and hit a car. Alexio Lattero...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Yes, Carpenter Bees are the ‘bees knees’ – don’t harm them

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Friend or foe? It's a pest, no less. The Carpenter Bee is all the "buzz" this summer, as it carves itself a home -- right in the middle of your new deck. Despite its not-so-flattering reputation, there could 'bee' more than meets the eye with this curious creature.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Eastern bluebirds tracked in North Carolina county

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In October 2018 a small group of River Landing residents who were maintaining a small bluebird trail on the residential community’s Colfax campus decided to start a bird club. Although all were bird enthusiasts, none could be called bird experts. The club members accompany the...
GREENSBORO, NC
The News & Observer

Want to send a drawing to a baby red panda? NC science center will hang it in his room

Fans are showing love for a newborn endangered red panda named Ravi, who was welcomed at a North Carolina science center in June. Ravi, who was born overnight between June 19 and 20 at the Greensboro Science Center, received a drawing from a young fan of a red panda hanging from a tree branch that reads “Welcome, Ravi,” the center shared in a Facebook post. Keepers are asking for more submissions from fans that they say will be hung in Ravi’s room.
WDTN

80-year-old charged in fatal North Carolina wreck

LINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One woman has died and additional four people were injured after a fatal collision before a race at Grandfather Mountain on Thursday night. State Troopers came to the parking lot of Chestnut Construction adjacent to US-221 after getting reports of a vehicle colliding with several pedestrians.
LINVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Scooter and Oliver

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet seniors Scooter and Oliver. These boys were surrendered to the Animal Rescue and Foster Program when their owner became ill. Scooter is a Brussels Griffon mix going on 13 years old. Oliver is a poodle Shih Tzu mix going on 15 years old. These boys are in different foster homes so it is not necessary that they be adopted together. They are both very endearing and delightful to have around.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro firefighter, teen, among 3 dead in fiery crash

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead including a teenager and a Greensboro firefighter following a fiery crash on Saturday. State Troopers came to NC-61 near Turner Smith Road after getting a report of a crash at 4:50 p.m. Investigators say that Alexio Lattero, 16, of Gibsonville...
GREENSBORO, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
6K+
Followers
210
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy