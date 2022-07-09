ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Operation Bear Trap catches 7 more in alleged Tahoe drug crimes

By Steve Timko
KOLO TV Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif (KOLO) -Six South Lake Tahoe residents and a Sacramento man were indicted Thursday for heroin and methamphetamine drug trafficking in the South Lake Tahoe and Sacramento areas, the U.S. Attorney’s...

