City of Medford clears non profit despite concerns over "offensive views"

By Aileen Hymas
KTVL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDFORD — Despite finding "deeply offensive" views that could dissuade community members from seeking service, the city of Medford has reinstated a grant to a faith-based organization providing services to people experiencing homelessness. An $11,550 grant from the city was paused in June while the city examined claims...

Jolene Verza
3d ago

I have been involved in and with Set Free Services on and off for several years. I have NEVER experienced any kind of offensive views or religious practices forced upon anyone seeking and/or receiving help and services from Set Free, Chad McComas, anyone employed or volunteering to help with those services. Set Free and Chad McComas have gone above and go beyond to help our community experiencing homelessness. I have great respect, admiration and appreciation for their work in our community and people the involved.

