Where to Watch and Stream Ginger Snaps Free Online

The Gist: In the out-of-order timeline of Incantation, we meet Ruo-nan (Tsai Hsuan-yen) in the present, where she’s at her wit’s end. “Six years ago, I violated a terrible taboo,” she tells the video camera that’s become her omnipresent companion. “Anyone who came too close was befallen with misfortunes I cannot explain.” She lost her parents to a Final Destination-like calamity, lost custody of her infant daughter Duo-do (Huang Sin-ting), and lost herself inside a mental institution, where a doctor attempted to make sense of her ravings about a “tunnel you must not enter.” Six years ago, when Ruo-non first traveled to a remote mountain village to observe the mysterious ancient rituals practiced by the family elders of her boyfriend Dong (Sean Lin) and mouthy pal Yuan (RQ), it was all in good fun, an insensitive goof for their ghost-hunting social media page. Six years ago, she didn’t even know she was pregnant. And six years ago, she definitely didn’t understand or respect the curse that would be unleashed by Yuan and Dong’s entrance into the village temple’s tunnel.

