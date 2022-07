Mississippi State turned the ball over 18 times during the 2021 college football season. Eleven of those miscues directly led to points by opponents. Other promising drives ended with turnovers, which prevented State from putting points on the board. In nine of thirteen games, the Bulldogs either lost a fumble or threw a pick. All four of the games where State played clean were against ranked teams. The Bulldogs posted wins over Auburn, NC State and Kentucky, but fell to Ole Miss in the annual Battle for the Golden Egg. Even in that rivalry game loss, State had some drives end without a punt or a score.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO