Bay Area Drivers Start to See Relief at the Pump

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Bay Area
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBay Area drivers have finally begun to see a little relief at the pump as gas prices...

www.nbcbayarea.com

NBC Bay Area

MTC Aims to Develop Single Mapping for Bay Area Transit Systems

The Bay Area's myriad transit agencies could soon utilize a single mapping system after the region's transportation planning agency approved a contract to streamline transit information and guidance. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission's Operations Committee approved a $6 million contract Friday with the mapping company Applied Wayfinding Inc. to develop a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Water Agencies Set to Discuss Severe Drought Conditions

The Bay Area's largest water agencies on Tuesday were expected to assess their current drought situations and possibly discuss further restrictions on water use. Valley Water in the South Bay, which supplies water for thousands in the Santa Clara Valley, will report that between June 2021 and May 2022, customers used 3% less water compared to 2019. That's far short of the 15% reduction goal set by the district's board.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Strict parking enforcement returns with modern twist in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- After months of relaxed enforcement due to the pandemic, the dreaded parking ticket is making a comeback in neighborhoods all over San Jose."We're returning to normal as far as time restricted parking but with a twist.  We've had this time to modernize our program, make it more efficient with the use of some automatic license plate reader technology," said Colin Heyne of the San Jose Department of Transportation.Parking enforcement vehicles are now equipped with multiple license plate readers.As enforcement cars make their rounds, officers will get a ping if the cameras spot a car that the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Collisions backed up two Bay Area bridges

FOSTER CITY (KRON) – Monday morning’s commute went off at a bad start, with San Francisco Peninsula-bound lanes on two bridges backed up due to collisions. At 6:59 a.m., California Highway Patrol reported a traffic collision at the toll plaza of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in the westbound lanes. The right shoulder was affected […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

Fire at the South San Francisco ELKS Lodge

On Sunday July 10th, around 1:40pm, the Firedispatch.com reported a fire at 920 Stonegate Drive in South San Francisco, which is home of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #2091 and the California Catering Company. The large response from South San Francisco Fire Department was supported with mutual aid from neighboring agencies of San Bruno Fire Department and Daly City Fire Department, to this 2 alarm fire which appears to have started in the gym.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Palo Alto Claims Ranch Took Water From Hydrant Without Paying — Possibly for Decades

The city of Palo Alto says a large ranch on the outskirts of town has been pulling water from a fire hydrant and not paying for it — possibly for decades. The city claims Pagemill Pastures, a boarding facility for horses located off of Page Mill Road, was not tracking the water it was taking, had not applied to use the hydrant and stuck ratepayers with the bill. The stable manager said there's no story, calling the accusation "fake news" and saying she had no further comment.
PALO ALTO, CA
Vice

Waymo Vehicle Mobbed by Skateboarders During Annual San Francisco Hill Bomb Event

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. A group of skateboarders mobbed a Waymo vehicle in San Francisco on Saturday night, jumping on and spraypainting the car. The car was not in driverless mode at the time and the driver was able to leave safely, according to a statement from a Waymo spokesperson. In a video of the encounter, dozens of people can be seen swarming the car, several jumping on top of it and dancing, a few drawing on the car, and at least one individual sitting on the large sensor on the roof.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Lottery Scratchers Players in Concord, Hollister Win a Combined $7 Million

A pair of lucky Lottery Scratchers players in Northern California scored a combined $7 million in winnings recently, according to the California Lottery. Maria Esparza Lupercio won $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings ticket she bought at BMF Racing Company in Hollister, which is in San Benito County, just south of Gilroy.
HOLLISTER, CA
SFGate

California fire at Oakland encampment sends out huge smoke cloud

Oakland firefighters responded to a fire at the Wood Street encampment on Caltrans property near 34th and Wood under Interstate 880 on Monday. Multiple cars, debris and RVs burned in the blaze, the Oakland Fire Department said. Battalion Chief Frank Tijiboy said the fire ignited at 10:30 a.m. and was...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Hwy 1 lanes open in Daly City after fatal crash

DALY CITY (KRON) – A fatal crash closed all lanes of northbound Highway 1 in Daly City Monday morning, according to a tweet from the North County Fire Authority. The accident occurred where northbound Highway 1 meets n northbound Highway 280 near the San Francisco-San Mateo County line. “The freeway will be shut down for […]
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Power outage affected over 8,000 in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – Over 8,000 people awere affected by a power outage in Oakland, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co. The outage started at 9:32 a.m., and affected customers in the Laurel, Fruitvale, Redwood Heights, Allendale and Maxwell Park neighborhoods. Oakland City Council President Pro Tem Sheng Thao...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

M2.5 Earthquake Shakes East Bay Near Rodeo: USGS

A preliminary 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday morning near Rodeo, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, which hit at 6:04 a.m., was centered about 2.6 miles southeast of Rodeo, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.
RODEO, CA
kalw.org

Area set aside for RVs sparks dispute in San Jose

The San Jose Spotlight reported that more than 100 people showed up to a virtual community meeting Wednesday led by Councilmember Sergio Jimenez's office to share concerns over a safe parking program at the VTA Santa Teresa station parking lot. The San Jose City Council is set to approve a...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area climate activists target SUVs, deflate tires

VACAVILLE - Someone has been deflating SUV tires to make a point about gas consumption and climate change. It's happened to multiple drivers in Vacaville, including Quanda Ellis-Walker.The registered nurse has two boys with autism. She and her husband also coach youth sports focusing on kids with disabilities.She said between her job, her kids, the kids on her team, and taking care of an older aunt, she puts a lot of mileage on her Dodge SUV. On Tuesday morning, as she was driving to an appointment, her tire pressure sensor came on to notify her of a...
VACAVILLE, CA

