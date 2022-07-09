Bay Area Drivers Start to See Relief at the Pump

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. A group of skateboarders mobbed a Waymo vehicle in San Francisco on Saturday night, jumping on and spraypainting the car. The car was not in driverless mode at the time and the driver was able to leave safely, according to a statement from a Waymo spokesperson. In a video of the encounter, dozens of people can be seen swarming the car, several jumping on top of it and dancing, a few drawing on the car, and at least one individual sitting on the large sensor on the roof.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO