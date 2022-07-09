Spokane homebuyers may see more favorable market, increase of inventory
SPOKANE, Wash. - There might finally be...www.khq.com
SPOKANE, Wash. - There might finally be...www.khq.com
for the Newsbreak platform: the complete story required two (2) clicks, two website changes to reach the full story. Only an incomplete first paragraph was available through Newsbreak. With this particular article, there was hardly any more information (3 paragraphs total?) once the actual article was loaded.
Comments / 3