10 Things You Didn’t Know about Madeleine McGraw

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing a child in the entertainment industry can be very challenging. However, Madeleine McGraw has shown time and time again that she’s fully capable of rising to the occasion. Even though she’s only 13 years old, she has already been in the entertainment industry for nearly a decade. So far, she’s...

tvovermind.com

TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nicole Layog

For more than 20 years, Big Brother has been a staple in the reality TV world and that won’t be changing any time soon. The series is gearing up for its 24th season, and viewers couldn’t be more excited. The contestants are also looking forward to getting into the house and competing for the cash prize. Among the House Guests this season is a woman named Nicole Layog. Although she has a calm demeanor and a sweet personality, Nicole is a competitive person who is willing to do [almost] anything it takes to be this season’s winner. Viewers are going to have to tune in to see how things pan out for Nicole, but either way it’s going t be a wild ride. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Nicole Layog.
TV SHOWS
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “The New Look”

A new Apple TV+ series promises a compelling true-to-life story backed by an impressive list of cast members as well as a showbiz veteran working behind the scenes. Titled The New Look, the show is a biographical drama created by Todd A. Kessler, who had previously worked on shows like The Sopranos and Providence. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to What To Watch: “The New Look is set during World War Two, during the Nazi occupation of France, The Apple TV+ drama charts Christian Dior’s (Ben Mendelsohn) meteoric rise to fame and how he helped to lift spirits around the world with his groundbreaking designs. Inspired by true events the drama series shows how he brought Coco Chanel’s (Juliet Binoche) impressive reign to an end and dominated world fashion in the decade after the war. Interwoven are the stories of Dior’s many rivals, including Pierre Cardin and Balmain.” The New Look will be featuring A-list level performers ready to breathe life into this much-anticipated biopic. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series The New Look.
TV & VIDEOS
HuffPost

Jonathan Bailey And Matt Bomer To Play A Swoon-Worthy Couple In 'Fellow Travelers'

Jonathan Bailey will go from breaking hearts in Regency-era England to romancing Matt Bomer across four decades in a new television project. The “Bridgerton” star has signed on to star in Showtime’s forthcoming series “Fellow Travelers.” He’ll play Tim Laughlin, a devoutly religious college graduate who catches the eye of Hawkins Fuller (Bomer), a State Department official in the 1950s. Allison Williams of HBO’s “Girls” rounds out the cast as Lucy Smith, a senator’s daughter who has known Hawkins since the two were teenagers.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Jeffrey Dean Morgan in The Boys? Yes Please

So far it sounds like more rumor than reality, but if Jeffrey Dean Morgan was to come to The Boys season 4 it’s not tough to think that this could happen, especially since Jensen Ackles has already been added to the show. But what part would Morgan play? His role as Negan in The Walking Dead and his time in Supernatural, not to mention several movies, have made it clear that he can play a tough guy, but that he’s also far more than the savage individual that can brain someone with a barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat. For all that he’s evolved though, one has to think that he’s also shown a lot of character over the years and has been able to turn on the charm in a very big way, so fitting into the cast of The Boys shouldn’t be a big deal. Plus, the alpha male behavior that has been so prevalent on the show is right up Morgan’s alley, so thinking that he could be given a solid part in the fourth season isn’t tough at all.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding” Turns 20 In 2022

This year, My Big Fat Greek Wedding turns 20. The movie was a smash hit when it was released in 2002, and it’s still one of the most popular romantic comedies of all time. In 2022, My Big Fat Greek Wedding will be celebrating its 20th anniversary, and there’s no doubt that it will be rewatched by thousands of people around the world. For those who need their memories freshened, the story of My Big Fat Greek Wedding is briefly summarized as follows: My Big Fat Greek Wedding is about a young Greek woman named Toula (played by Nia Vardalos) who falls in love with a non-Greek man named Ian (played by John Corbett). Despite the objections of her family, Toula and Ian get married. The movie earned positive reviews during its release. Decent Films‘ Seven D. Greydanus wrote a generous appraisal of the movie, saying: “Yet what it lacks in depth, it makes up in breadth of appeal, wholesome humor, and affectionate celebration of tight-knit extended families, with all the tradition and history and turbulence that goes with them. Endearing eccentricities, such as Toula’s father’s improvisational Greek etymologies of words like “kimono” and his reliance on Windex for a range of external-use medicinal purposes, help humanize the characters.”
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Remembering James Caan: Actor Died at 82

Hollywood lost another bright star recently as James Caan passed away on the 6th of July at the age of 82. The fact is that celebrities pass on every year and are greatly mourned by those who cared for them and those who found them to be highly entertaining throughout their careers. But some have been around long enough and have created a serious impact in Hollywood who come as a much heavier blow when they pass away. James Caan would be one of those individuals since he’s been seen in so many movies over the years that it’s been easy to wonder if he would continue to act right up until the final breath left his body. This feels fairly accurate, without offense to Mr. Caan, since he was in his early 80s when he passed, and he was still listed as being active in his career. But then, one doesn’t expect any less from those that have been so dedicated to their careers for so long. The love for what one does often keeps people willing to perform the same act long after their prime, and for that, we can be thankful.
CELEBRITIES

