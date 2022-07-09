10 Things You Didn’t Know about Madeleine McGraw

This year, My Big Fat Greek Wedding turns 20. The movie was a smash hit when it was released in 2002, and it’s still one of the most popular romantic comedies of all time. In 2022, My Big Fat Greek Wedding will be celebrating its 20th anniversary, and there’s no doubt that it will be rewatched by thousands of people around the world. For those who need their memories freshened, the story of My Big Fat Greek Wedding is briefly summarized as follows: My Big Fat Greek Wedding is about a young Greek woman named Toula (played by Nia Vardalos) who falls in love with a non-Greek man named Ian (played by John Corbett). Despite the objections of her family, Toula and Ian get married. The movie earned positive reviews during its release. Decent Films‘ Seven D. Greydanus wrote a generous appraisal of the movie, saying: “Yet what it lacks in depth, it makes up in breadth of appeal, wholesome humor, and affectionate celebration of tight-knit extended families, with all the tradition and history and turbulence that goes with them. Endearing eccentricities, such as Toula’s father’s improvisational Greek etymologies of words like “kimono” and his reliance on Windex for a range of external-use medicinal purposes, help humanize the characters.”
