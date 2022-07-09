10 Things You Didn’t Know about Madeleine McGraw

Hollywood lost another bright star recently as James Caan passed away on the 6th of July at the age of 82. The fact is that celebrities pass on every year and are greatly mourned by those who cared for them and those who found them to be highly entertaining throughout their careers. But some have been around long enough and have created a serious impact in Hollywood who come as a much heavier blow when they pass away. James Caan would be one of those individuals since he’s been seen in so many movies over the years that it’s been easy to wonder if he would continue to act right up until the final breath left his body. This feels fairly accurate, without offense to Mr. Caan, since he was in his early 80s when he passed, and he was still listed as being active in his career. But then, one doesn’t expect any less from those that have been so dedicated to their careers for so long. The love for what one does often keeps people willing to perform the same act long after their prime, and for that, we can be thankful.

